With this new, user-friendly online platform, it's now easier for Canadians to ensure they have a Will

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC and Epilogue Wills are collaborating to offer clients who need basic estate planning an affordable online option, provided by Epilogue Wills, to create a legally-binding Will. The collaboration, which comes during Make a Will Month in Ontario, is part of RBC's ongoing focus to provide individuals and families with modern and innovative estate planning solutions, tailored to their needs.

According to an Angus Reid Institute poll, 51 per cent of Canadians surveyed don't have a Will, while survey findings from LawPRO show that the number jumps to 88 per cent for Canadians aged 27-34. Many younger Canadians often assume they are too young to need a Will, however a Will ensures a person's wishes and intentions are documented and carried out.

"We really see the number of Canadians without a Will, especially those under the age of 35, as one of the many areas where we can help them plan for and protect their future," said Rick Lowes, Vice President, Personal Savings & Investments Strategy, RBC. "Our collaboration with Epilogue Wills helps clients requiring basic Wills to get their estate in order and gain that peace of mind. By adding the ability to do this online, we're also making it as convenient as possible."

Completing an online Will with Epilogue takes about 20 minutes and can be done from the comfort of home. Users answer questions about themselves and their wishes and follow the signing instructions provided to ensure the Will becomes a legally-binding document. Resources from RBC Royal Trust will be made available throughout the process to help educate clients on relevant estate planning topics.

RBC Ampli, a free cash back app, is planning to offer this service to its users.

"Epilogue was founded by estate planning lawyers who understand that online Wills are not the right solution in every case, but can be a good option for people with basic planning needs," said Leanne Kaufman, President and CEO of RBC Royal Trust. "For simple estates, we see this service as a way to democratize estate planning, and encourage those who might otherwise avoid creating a Will to get the job done – and save their loved ones from the challenges of trying to work through an estate settlement without a Will."

"As tax and estate planning lawyers, we know how important it is for Canadians to have an up-to-date Will," said Daniel Goldgut, Co-Founder & CEO of Epilogue Wills. "We also know that the cost and time involved have traditionally been barriers to people completing their Wills. Collaborating with RBC gives us the opportunity to help millions of Canadians learn more about estate planning, plan for the future and create the legacy they want."

About Epilogue

Epilogue is a simple, fast, and affordable way for Canadians to make their Wills and other important estate planning documents online—without leaving the comfort of their own home or having to step foot in a lawyer's office. Founded by two estate planning lawyers, Epilogue's best-in-class estate planning platform supports customers throughout the Will-making process and beyond. As life circumstances change (as they inevitably do), Epilogue customers can easily login and update their estate planning documents by simply signing in to their dashboard. For more information, please visit epiloguewills.com .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

