Eligible RBC credit cardholders will receive up to 12 months of complimentary access to DashPass, featuring unlimited $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants across Canada

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and DoorDash, a leading last-mile logistics platform, announced a joint initiative which offers RBC credit cardholders a complimentary DashPass subscription for up to 12 months. With DashPass, DoorDash's subscription program, customers receive $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders*, plus other perks at participating stores when they order on-demand delivery and pickup from restaurants across Canada.

"We know that many of our clients enjoy on-demand food delivery, so we're excited to team up with DoorDash to offer this exclusive savings to our credit cardholders," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, Senior Vice-President, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "We are always looking for new and creative ways to provide our clients with more value and this is a benefit that so many of them can take advantage of simply by being a credit cardholder."

Starting today, eligible RBC credit cardholders can activate this new benefit to receive either a 3 or 12 month complimentary DashPass subscription depending on which credit card they hold**. RBC clients with a credit card eligible for the 12 month benefit can save up to $120 in monthly subscription fees, in addition to unlocking other perks, including $0 delivery fees on eligible orders of $12 or more when they pay with their eligible RBC credit card. All Avion credit cards and the WestJet RBC World Elite Mastercard are among those eligible for 12 months of complimentary DashPass.

When subscribed to DashPass, customers receive:

More Savings: Save an average of $4 – $5 per order and earn 5% back in DoorDash credit on eligible pickup orders***.

Save an average of – per order and earn 5% back in DoorDash credit on eligible pickup orders***. Exclusive Deals: Access to exclusive DoorDash promotions.

To activate the benefit and find out how many months of complimentary DashPass they are eligible for, clients can download and open the DoorDash app and add their RBC credit card as a payment method or visit rbc.com/doordash. To search DoorDash for local favourites or to discover your next go-to, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or iOS.

RBC and DoorDash will also offer benefits to RBC small business account holders who sign up to partner with DoorDash for the first time, including a 60-day no commission trial period with DoorDash.

"Over the past year, delivery has been an important part of our customers' lives, and we're proud of the role we've played in safely and conveniently connecting Canadians with their favourite local businesses. This new collaboration makes ordering through DoorDash even more accessible to millions of Canadians with an RBC credit card and we're thrilled to officially team up with RBC to make this benefit possible," said Tom Pickett, Chief Revenue Officer of DoorDash. "With our subscription program, customers can experience unlimited orders with zero delivery fees and access the best of their neighborhoods from the comfort of their homes."

DashPass launched in 2018 and has amassed more than five million active subscribers across the U.S., Canada and Australia. Currently, Canadian customers can order from a large selection of national participating restaurants and stores including McDonald's, Tim Hortons, Cactus Club Cafe and A&W Canada, as well as thousands of local restaurants across the country such as Roch Le Coq in Montreal, Terroni in Toronto, and Burgoo in Vancouver.

On July 16, DoorDash will kick off its annual Summer of DashPass, a multi-week program offering DashPass subscribers deals and discounts from their favourite local and national restaurants. Learn more on the DoorDash app in the coming weeks.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About DoorDash (NYSE: DASH)

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

*Only applicable to orders at eligible merchants with a minimum subtotal of $12, excluding taxes and fees. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. See here for more information and full terms & conditions.

**Eligible RBC credit card holders will receive a complimentary DashPass subscription for either 3 or 12 months (number of months is based on which eligible RBC credit card is used to subscribe). At the end of their complimentary subscription period, eligible RBC credit cardholders will be automatically enrolled into full-price DashPass subscriptions at the then-current rate. RBC credit cardholders can enroll in the benefit until July 5, 2023 and still receive the full DashPass subscription. See here for list of eligible credit card and full terms & conditions.

***Credits only earned on pickup orders with participating DashPass merchants. Credits will not be earned if other promotions are applied to the order. Credit calculated on order subtotal; maximum credit of $100 per order. See full offer terms and conditions here.

