New Proof of Financial Support solution leverages ApplyProof, ApplyBoard's document verification platform and the RBC International Student GIC Program to deliver greater trust and efficiency for international students applying for a Canadian study permit

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC and ApplyBoard today announced a joint Proof of Financial Support solution designed to support international students looking to fulfill their dreams of higher education in Canada. A key element of the Canadian study permit application process is for students to demonstrate an ability to support themselves financially during their studies abroad. By using ApplyProof, ApplyBoard's document verification platform, international students can now submit their study permit application to the Government of Canada with the added trust and security of a digitally verifiable Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) provided by RBC.

"The journey for international students coming to Canada can be complex and time consuming. Our integrated solution with ApplyBoard helps to make that journey a little easier," says Amit Brahme, Senior Director, Newcomer and Cultural Client Segment, RBC. "RBC has a longstanding history of and commitment to supporting newcomers, including international students, who bring innovative ideas and fresh perspectives to campus communities across Canada."

A stand-alone platform developed by ApplyBoard, ApplyProof transforms the way official student documents are accessed, verified and shared with immigration officials, admissions officers and other applicable stakeholders in the study permit process. Through this unique collaboration with RBC, international students will be able to apply for a GIC, which can be verified in a matter of seconds, if required, via the ApplyProof platform.

"Together with RBC, we are building trust in students' Proof of Financial Support and helping to strengthen their study permit applications," says Iman Hassani, Head of ApplyProof. "By increasing trust and efficiency in the study permit process, we're making education in Canada more accessible for international students."

To learn more about this collaboration or to begin an RBC International Student GIC Program application through ApplyProof, visit www.applyboard.com/discover/gic .

International students can also access additional RBC resources and tools to help them settle faster into their studies in Canada at rbc.com/newcomers/international-students-in-canada.html.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,500 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 300,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com .

About ApplyProof

ApplyProof is a stand-alone platform developed by ApplyBoard, Canada's education technology leader. It transforms the way official student documents are accessed, verified, and shared with students, government and education stakeholders. Driven by the need for trust in international student documents and mitigating fraud, ApplyProof enables government stakeholders to verify the authenticity of a document by viewing the digital original held securely on ApplyProof servers using unique identifier passcodes. ApplyProof offers secure, private and SOC2 compliant technology. Visit https://www.applyproof.com/about

SOURCE RBC Royal Bank

For further information: Media contact: Arjun Lombardi-Singh, RBC Communications, [email protected]; Alessandra Manieri, ApplyBoard, 226-220-9826, [email protected]