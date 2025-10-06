Raymond James Ltd. Recruitment Momentum Continues as the Edmonton Branch Welcomes Lance Priemaza

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm, is pleased to welcome Assistant Branch Manager & Financial Advisor Lance Priemaza to the firm's Edmonton Branch.

"With the growth Tage has had in Edmonton we are happy to have found a great fit like Lance to join the management team. We anticipate that with Lance's strong leadership & entrepreneurial background, he'll be a great addition to the continued expansion of Raymond James in Northern Alberta." said Micol Haimson, Senior Vice President, National Director. The Edmonton Branch is one of Raymond James Ltd.'s biggest offices, with 30 advisors and almost 40 associates. It is critical to the company's growing presence in Alberta.

"I have known Lance for a number of years and he has a lot of management and entrepreneurial experience. We are fortunate to have him join our leadership team and I look forward to working with him going forward" said Tage Cawley, Senior Branch Manager in Edmonton.

"I'm excited to work with Tage and his Edmonton leadership team of Chandra Bradley and Church Andrada as they continue to grow in Northern Alberta. I've watched them bring on great Advisors and their teams for a number of years" said Priemaza.

