TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm, is proud to announce the decision of three distinguished Winnipeg-based teams to join the firm. Managing over $1B in client assets, Martin Wealth Management, Miles Wealth Management Group, and Ruban Stark Wealth Partners will anchor the opening of a new Raymond James office in Winnipeg.

"We are thrilled to welcome these three exceptional teams to Raymond James," said Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, Private Client Group at Raymond James Ltd. "Their deep roots in the community, commitment to client-first service, and outstanding reputations make them ideal partners for our entry into Manitoba."

This move marks a significant milestone in Raymond James Ltd.'s nearly 25-year journey in Canada, expanding its national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to strategic, advisor-led growth. The Winnipeg corporate branch, the firm's 12th in Canada, was made possible by three exceptional and uniquely positioned teams coming together with a shared vision. Their collaboration creates a one-of-a-kind opportunity for clients in the Winnipeg marketplace, with the location designed to elevate the client experience and reflect the strength of this new partnership.

"Raymond James shares our core belief that when our clients win, we win. With access to their advanced global infrastructure, new resources, and expanded expertise, we're confident this transition will significantly elevate the service and care you've always trusted us to provide," said Benji Miles, Senior Wealth Advisor, Senior Portfolio Manager at Miles Wealth Management Group of Raymond James.

The integration of Martin Wealth Management, Miles Wealth Management Group, and Ruban Stark Wealth Partners brings together a powerful combination of experience, client trust, and regional influence. Their alignment with Raymond James' values and vision strengthens the firm's advisor network and accelerates its national momentum.

"We're honoured to be among the founding partners bringing Raymond James to Manitoba. With its deep Canadian roots, global strength, and proven commitment to supporting the independence of advisors, Raymond James is the ideal partner to carry forward the legacy we've built putting clients first over the past two decades," said Ken Martin, Senior Financial Advisor and Jackson Martin, Financial Advisor at Martin Wealth Management of Raymond James.

"This is more than a geographic expansion—it's a strategic investment in the future of Canadian wealth management," said Scott Hudson. "Our approach is anchored in a clear principle: by enabling advisors to excel, we enhance client outcomes and drive long-term value. These three teams will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our $125 billion AUA target by 2030."

"We're proud to bring together three Manitoba-rooted teams in a partnership with a firm that shares our values, vision, and commitment to putting clients first. Raymond James empowers advisors with the independence and integrity needed to deliver truly personalized advice and that's why we're excited to unite under the Raymond James brand to build a state-of-the-art branch right here in Winnipeg," said Jeremy Ruban, Senior Wealth Advisor with Ruban Stark Wealth Partners of Raymond James.

"Joining Raymond James gives us access to enhanced capabilities and a broader platform that will elevate the experience we offer our clients. It's a meaningful step forward not just for our teams, but for the future of financial services in Manitoba," said Trevor Stark, Senior Wealth Advisor with Ruban Stark Wealth Partners of Raymond James.

As part of the Raymond James family, these teams will benefit from enhanced resources, cutting-edge technology, and a collaborative culture that empowers advisors to grow their practice and elevate client service. Raymond James Ltd. offers the stability of a global enterprise with the agility and responsiveness of a trusted local partner.

