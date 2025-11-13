TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm, today announced the launch of its Canadian Alts Desk, a new initiative focused on Alternative Equity Strategies.

The Canadian Alts Desk represents an evolution of Raymond James' institutional equity platform to meet the growing needs of Alternative and Liquid Alt asset managers seeking differentiated equity coverage in Canada.

Chris Porraccio, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Equity Strategies (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

Alternative equity strategies are investment approaches that go beyond traditional "long-only" positions in publicly traded stocks, aiming to provide diversification, manage risk, or enhance returns for fund managers.

The team will be led by Chris Porraccio, Managing Director, Head of Alternative Equity Strategies, Raymond James Ltd., who brings extensive experience advising alternative managers investing in Canadian equities. Porraccio previously held roles in institutional equity sales and facilitation trading across Bay Street, leading client coverage in the Canadian Alts space and managing risk across alternative equity strategies.

"At Raymond James, we are committed to delivering innovative strategies that align with the evolving needs of institutional investors right across Canada," said Sean Boyle, Senior Managing Director and Head of Institutional Equity Sales, Raymond James Ltd. "Chris's leadership in Alternative Equity Strategies is a natural extension of our drive to broaden our product suite to offer impactful services to our clients."

Raymond James is actively engaging with institutional investors and alternative asset managers through its Canadian Equity Sales Desk, offering insights and expertise tailored to their evolving needs.

"With elevated market valuations and growing correlation between stocks and bonds, alternative investments are increasingly being recognized in Canada for their ability to deliver superior risk adjusted returns," said Porraccio. "Our approach is unique in the industry and our coverage of alt strategies are highly aligned with our clients who are growing in this market segment."

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is Canada's largest independent financial services firm, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions for nearly 25 years. With C$98 billion in assets under administration, more than 520 independent advisors and 2,000 associates across 170 branches and offices, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised $1.5 million for 525 charities in 2024 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

