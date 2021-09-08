NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - FactSet (NYSE: FDS) (NASDAQ: FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has been selected by Raymond James Ltd. as its market data provider for financial advisors.

FactSet is working with Raymond James Ltd. to implement its web-based Wealth Workstation to over 900 wealth management professionals in Canada. The virtual implementation will provide them with personalized and efficient access to comprehensive multi-asset class market data and analytics within a modern and easy-to-use platform.

FactSet's Wealth Workstation will also integrate Raymond James Ltd.'s internal model portfolios and approved lists, strengthening financial advisors' collaboration with home office research and strategy teams. This integration will support productivity and efficiency by delivering tailored and actionable portfolio insights to enhance their client engagement efforts. Seamless web and mobile connectivity will allow for remote use to accommodate flexible working environments without compromising users' access.

"Our work with Raymond James Ltd. highlights our ability to provide enterprise solutions that streamline wealth management workflows with an intuitive platform that helps advisors be better informed, connected, and productive," said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Research and Wealth Management Solutions, FactSet. "We are excited to collaborate with Raymond James' Canadian team, who are committed to enhancing the advisor experience with better technology, driving stronger results for them and their clients."

"Ensuring our advisors have the best possible technology and data support to better serve their clients is a key priority for Raymond James," said Jamie Coulter, Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, Raymond James Ltd. "FactSet's solution raises the bar in our ability to deliver best in class market data and provide for our advisors and the individual investors and families they serve."

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 155,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

About Raymond James

Raymond James is a leading North American independent full service investment dealer offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, insurance, trust services, equity research, investment banking and institutional sales and trading. Through its network of more than 8,400 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$1.17 trillion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 64 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: FactSet, Media contact: Jennifer Berlin, +1 617.330.4122, [email protected]; Media & Investor Relations contact: Rima Hyder, +1 857.265.7523, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.raymondjames.ca

