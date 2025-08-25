TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., Canada's largest independent financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Lauzon as Senior Vice President, Growth and Development, effective September 2, 2025.

In this role, Lauzon will join the firm's Wealth Management Operating Committee and lead a strategic recruitment initiative designed to accelerate the firm's already strong growth trajectory. Based in Montreal, he will work closely with partners across the country to position Raymond James as the premier independent platform for Canadian advisors seeking to grow their business and elevate their careers.

"Eric brings a rare combination of deep industry knowledge, proven sales leadership, and a powerful network of relationships," said Scott Hudson, Executive Vice President, Head of Wealth Management, Private Client Group at Raymond James Ltd. "His appointment reflects our commitment to building a high-performance recruitment infrastructure that attracts top talent and reinforces our position as a leading independent firm in Canada."

Lauzon joins Raymond James from Assante Wealth Management, where he served as Vice President of Business Development for over 18 years. His career also includes senior roles at National Bank Securities and AIC Mutual Funds, giving him a broad perspective on advisor needs and market dynamics.

As part of his mandate, Lauzon will lead the firm's advisor recruitment strategy in partnership with Branch Managers and Lead Agents, helping to establish meaningful relationships with external advisors and teams considering a transition to Raymond James. His efforts will be instrumental in amplifying the firm's differentiated value proposition and expanding its national footprint.

"Eric's approachable leadership style and strategic mindset are a perfect fit for our culture," added Hudson. "We're excited to welcome him to the team and confident in the impact he'll have on our continued growth."

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is Canada's largest independent financial services firm, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions for nearly 25 years. With C$91 billion in assets under management, 520 independent advisors and more than 2,000 associates across 169 branches and offices, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised $1.5 million for 525 charities in 2024 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

Media Contact: Alex Mulders, Senior Associate, Corporate Communications, Raymond James Ltd., [email protected], (236)-558-3187