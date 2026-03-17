TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd. (RJL) today announced the appointment of Peter Moores as Chief Executive Officer, pending necessary regulatory approval. Peter joins the firm during a milestone year for RJL celebrating 25 years in Canada and recently surpassing C$100 billion in assets under administration.

Peter Moores (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

"Peter's well-earned reputation as a champion for advisors combined with his track record for building a profitable and growing business ideally position him to lead RJL's strategy going forward," said Paul Allison, Chair of the Board, Raymond James Ltd. He added: "with over 20 years of tenure in the firm, Peter also brings a genuine appreciation for the role RJL values and culture will continue to play in our success."

Since joining Raymond James in 2004, Peter has held diverse roles including CEO and Country Manager in the UK, providing leadership of the wealth management business and governance of the capital markets and investment banking businesses. Prior to Raymond James, he held progressively senior leadership roles in the institutional, asset management, and retail brokerage sectors.

Paul Shoukry, CEO of Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF) said: "RJF's focus on the long-term extends to Canada where we continue to invest in our platform and new capabilities that will benefit our advisors." He added: "Peter's appointment reflects our confidence in future growth as more Canadian advisors see the unique appeal of our value proposition, backed by RJF's strong balance sheet and well-known commitment to true independence."

Peter said: "Raymond James Ltd. is at a positive inflection point in its growth thanks to a combination of strategic investments in technology and the quality of advisors who join us for the freedom to run their business with support from the firm – and no cross-selling requirements." He added: "I am looking forward to advancing that strategy while further leveraging the scale of our global business to benefit Canadian advisors and clients."

During the transition period and, until Peter receives his regulatory approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, Paul Allison will remain CEO. Once established in the role, Peter will report to Paul Reilly, Executive Chair, Raymond James Financial.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), is Canada's largest independent financial services firm, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions for 25 years. With C$100 billion in assets under administration, more than 520 independent advisors and 2,000 associates across 170 branches and offices, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised $1.5 million for 525 charities in 2025 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

Media Contact: Sai Man, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Raymond James Ltd., [email protected], (437) 505-2134