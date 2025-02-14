SASKATOON, SK, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of North American investment dealer Raymond James Financial, Inc., is excited to announce the relocation of our Saskatoon office to an upgraded and more modern location, as of February 3, 2025. This move underscores our continuous journey towards growth and exceptional client service, reflecting our commitment to expanding our presence.

Saskatoon (CNW Group/Raymond James Ltd.)

Our new office, located at 122 1 Avenue South (Suite 600), offers a modern and dynamic space that reflects our dedication to providing an enhanced experience for our clients. With more meeting space for advisors and clients, this new location is a testament to our growth and ambition. The new office is just a short distance from our current location making it the ideal choice as it will remain convenient for our current clients and provide a smoother transition for our advisors as well.

"We are very excited about the opportunities this move brings," said Micol Haimson, SVP, National Director, Private Client Group. "This move highlights our dedication to growing Raymond James in Saskatoon and enhancing our clients' journey. We are confident that this new office will better cater to our clients and offer an improved environment for our expanding team."

"We are very enthusiastic about the move to this more modern location," added Mike Armstrong, Branch Manager. "Staying close to the old location helps us to preserve our established relationships with local businesses and services ensuring continuity and stability within our community, while also better accommodating our growing team here in Saskatoon."

The new office will continue to offer the full range of services that our clients have come to expect, including personalized financial planning, investment advice, and total wealth management solutions to support our clients' financial goals. Our team of experienced professionals is excited to welcome clients to our new location and continue delivering the high level of service that defines Raymond James. This move represents a significant step in our growth strategy, enabling us to better support our clients' financial goals and future aspirations.

About Raymond James Ltd. Raymond James Ltd. is the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc., one of North America's leading full-service investment dealers. Raymond James was established in 1962 on the principle of always putting the needs of clients first. Today, this principle remains the foundation on which the firm continues to serve individual and institutional investors, as well as corporate issuers. Through its network of approximately 8,800 financial/investment advisors and portfolio managers across Canada, the United States and key international centres, Raymond James Financial, Inc. and its affiliates manage almost US $1.5 trillion in client assets under administration. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Sai Man, Vice President, Enterprise Communications, 416-777-7000, [email protected]