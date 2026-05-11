TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Raymond James Ltd. today announced an expanded relationship with Baycrest Foundation as a 2026 Impact Partner, reinforcing a shared commitment to help Canadian families better understand the connection between brain health, caregiving, and financial planning.

The initiative responds to growing concern among Canadians, as nearly two-thirds say they worry about how cognitive decline could affect their financial future. It highlights the importance of addressing brain health earlier and more openly as part of long-term wealth and family planning.

It brings together Baycrest's leading research in brain health, dementia, and aging with Raymond James' expertise in financial, estate and generational wealth planning. It is designed to help families prepare earlier for the financial demands associated with longer lifespans, including caregiving and the costs of care. Understanding brain health – and how to recognize changes in cognition – can also support family decision-making.

"Brain health is an increasingly important consideration in financial planning as Canadians live longer and cognitive decline becomes more prevalent among our aging family members," said Micol Haimson, Senior Vice President, National Director, Raymond James Ltd. "Through our relationship with Baycrest Foundation, we want to help families feel more comfortable starting these conversations earlier – and putting plans in place that protect themselves and their loved ones before a crisis happens."

The program will focus on practical topics for families, such as recognizing functional changes that may affect financial management, budgeting for future care costs, supporting caregivers and supporting family harmony during wealth-transfer conversations. The program will also reflect the realities of the sandwich generation – middle-aged adults who care for both their aging parents and their own children – particularly women who balance caregiving, careers and family finances.

Josh Cooper, President & CEO, Baycrest Foundation, said: "Raymond James began its relationship with Baycrest 25 years ago, and we are proud to recognize them as a Baycrest Impact Partner in 2026. Today, their support reflects a shared commitment to advancing healthy aging, brain health and financial well-being, including the prevention and treatment of dementia, helping drive meaningful progress for individuals and families."

The program will also feature Baycrest expert-led webinars and events for clients, advisor education, and thought leadership on the intersection of brain health and wealth. Raymond James will also engage with Baycrest communities, including Women Mind Matters, where conversations about caregiving, women's wealth, and family decision-making are particularly relevant.

Why Earlier Planning for Brain Health Matters Now

Raymond James research found that 63 per cent of Canadians are concerned about how cognitive decline could affect their financial future. Yet only 29 per cent feel strongly aligned with their family on inheritance and wealth planning when brain health is part of the conversation.

Baycrest experts and Raymond James insights also point to a broader national challenge: Canada had about 771,939 Canadians are living with dementia in 2025. That number is expected to grow to 1 million by 2031, with dementia-related costs projected to rise sharply as a result. Cognitive changes can begin decades before symptoms appear, and financial management is often among the first daily functions affected by cognitive decline.

About Raymond James Ltd.

Raymond James Ltd., the Canadian arm of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF), has been Canada's largest independent financial services firm for 25 years, providing comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services to individuals and institutions. With C$100 billion in assets under administration, more than 520 independent advisors and 2,000 associates across 170 branches and offices, we are dedicated to putting clients first, thinking long-term, acting with integrity, and valuing independence. Committed to community accountability, we raised $1.5 million for 525 charities in 2025 and have donated over C$13 million since establishing the Raymond James Canada Foundation in 2012. For more information, please visit www.raymondjames.ca.

About Baycrest

Baycrest is an internationally recognized academic health sciences organization based in Toronto, focused on aging and brain health. Baycrest brings together a post-acute care hospital, long-term care, senior living, memory care, research and education – supporting older adults, caregivers and others on the journey of aging. This integrated ecosystem allows care, discovery and learning to inform one another, improving lives today while shaping how aging is understood and supported tomorrow. Guided by a vision of a world where every older person lives with purpose, fulfilment and dignity, Baycrest translates knowledge into practice, advances specialized care and shares its expertise with health systems, partners and communities in Canada and around the world. The future of aging is here.

Sources:

Raymond James and Baycrest Foundation. Brain Health and Financial Planning Guide (2026). Raymond James 2026 Brand Health Survey. Raymond James-Baycrest Webinar: Adriana Schnall, PhD (2025). Raymond James-Baycrest Webinar: Dr. Howard Chertkow (2023). Alzheimer Society of Canada. Dementia numbers in Canada. https://alzheimer.ca/en/about-dementia/what-dementia/dementia-numbers-canada Statistics Canada. Differences in the characteristics of caregivers... (2018). https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/220114/dq220114c-eng.htm

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

Media Contacts: Sai Man, Vice President, Corporate Communications, Raymond James Ltd., [email protected], (437) 505-2134; Natasha Nacevski-Laird, Media Relations Specialist, Baycrest, [email protected], (416) 785-2500 ext. 5011