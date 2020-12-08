Raymond James Announces New Kelowna Corporate Office Branch Manager

"Erica's experience and leadership is a great addition to Raymond James. She will be a strong advocate for advisors, as well as the Kelowna Corporate Branch as a whole. We look forward to supporting her as she leads this important branch into the future," said Jamie Coulter, Executive Vice-President and Head of Wealth Management at Raymond James Ltd.

"I am excited about joining such a high quality team of advisors and other professionals at this branch. They are so committed to making a difference in the lives of their clients and in the community," said Erica. "I look forward to working with them to bring the best of Raymond James to the people of Kelowna and the Okanagan Valley."

Raymond James is the leading independent investment dealer in Canada, and a global leader in wealth management. Through its network of approximately 8,200 financial/investment advisors across Canada, the United States, and key international centres, Raymond James manages more than US$877 billion in client assets under administration. The firm also has over 76 research analysts covering more than 1,100 companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. For more information about Raymond James, please visit our web site at www.raymondjames.ca.

SOURCE Raymond James Ltd.

For further information: Peter Kahnert, SVP, Corporate Communications and Marketing, (416) 777-7052, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.raymondjames.ca

