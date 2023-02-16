Ray Shelley of Apotex Elected Chair of Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association

Michel Robidoux of Sandoz Elected Vice Chair

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) is pleased to announce the unanimous election of Mr. Ray Shelley, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations - Canada and Rest of World Markets at Apotex Inc., as Chair of CGPA.

Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager at Sandoz Canada, has been unanimously elected as Vice Chair of CGPA.

"The generic pharmaceutical industry and our partners in the supply chain are facing significant challenges to our sustainability in Canada. Ensuring a stable, predictable market for our sector, and the continued supply and introduction of cost-saving generic prescription medicines for Canadians, remains our key focus," said Mr. Shelley.

A key component of this work will be the successful negotiation of a new national pricing and market access initiative with the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA). The current pCPA Generics Initiative expires on March 31, 2023.

"Generic medicines are dispensed to fill nearly three quarters of all prescriptions in Canada. The security of Canada's supply of prescription medicines rests largely with our industry," Mr. Shelley said. "Ensuring a fair, equitable and predictable pricing environment is the most important factor in ensuring a strong domestic industry and supply chain."

The COVID-19 pandemic served to highlight the importance of Canada having the ability to manufacture prescription medicines on Canadian soil and the need to strengthen our international partnerships.

"Canada is fortunate to have a strong generic pharmaceutical sector but the industry can no longer be taken for granted by policy makers," said Mr. Shelley.

Prior to being appointed to this current role in 2018, Mr. Shelley served as Vice President, Sales for the Apotex generic business in Canada. A 26-year veteran of Apotex, Ray has held progressively senior positions in the company within Sales and Marketing. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University or Windsor and an MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

About the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) represents Canada's generic pharmaceutical industry. The industry plays an important role in controlling health-care costs in Canada. Generic drugs are dispensed to fill more than 74 percent of all prescriptions but account for account for less than 22 percent of the $38-billion Canadians spend annually on prescription medicines.

