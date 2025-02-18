Ray Shelley of Apotex Elected Vice Chair

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) is pleased to announce the unanimous election of Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager at Sandoz Canada, as Chair of CGPA.

Ray Shelley, President of Apotex Canada, has been unanimously elected as Vice Chair of CGPA.

Mr. Robidoux said that the industry's focus remains working with government and all stakeholders in the supply chain to ensure a stable, predictable market for the sector, and the continued supply and introduction of cost-saving generic prescription medicines for Canadians.

"Generic medicines are dispensed to fill nearly eighty percent of all prescriptions in Canada," said Robidoux. "Our industry and association will continue to play a leading role in addressing the issues that affect Canadians' access to affordable medicines. This includes the implementation of national pharmacare, working to prevent drug shortages, and managing the potential effects of US tariffs on prescription medicines."

Mr. Robidoux said that CGPA will also continue to work to encourage greater utilization of generic specialty products. "While generic prescription medicines are dispensed to fill about 78 percent of all prescriptions in Canada, utilization of generic specialty medicines is significantly lower," he said. "If strategies are not implemented to increase the use of specialty generics, it will not be financially viable for manufacturers to launch new products. This will reduce competition and eliminate savings for payers and patients."

Michel Robidoux has been President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada since 2010. He has more than 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment industries. Mr. Robidoux began his sales and marketing career at Bayer Canada, and then held senior positions for at Roche in the Diabetes Care, Clinical Diagnostics and Applied Science Divisions. Mr. Robidoux holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration from the Université du Québec in Montreal and has an A.S.C. (certified company administrator) designation from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés of Université Laval.

About the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) represents Canada's generic pharmaceutical industry. The industry plays an important role in controlling health-care costs in Canada. Generic drugs are dispensed to fill more than 77 percent of all prescriptions but account for account for only 22 percent of the $46-billion Canadians spend annually on prescription medicines.

Website: www.canadiangenerics.ca

