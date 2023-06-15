RARE Surpasses $2.5B in Sales

TORONTO, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - RARE Real Estate Inc. proudly announces a remarkable milestone, surpassing $2.5 Billion in sales within a span of just over 2 years since its launch.

"We take great pride in achieving this significant accomplishment, but we believe our journey has only just begun. Introducing an innovative brokerage with a fresh brand and disruptive business model in a conventional landscape is no easy feat. Doing so amidst the challenges posed by a pandemic and an economy of rising interest rates presents an entirely unique and formidable challenge," says Adam Stern, Co-founder of RARE.

RARE's unique platform empowers their growing roster of over 100 top-producing agents, enabling them to unleash and expand their entrepreneurial aspirations. The company plays a leading role in the listing and sales of pre-construction development projects on behalf of some of Canada's largest developers. Ryan Rabinovich, Co-founder of RARE, explains, "RARE's success on both fronts of our business can be attributed to close collaborations with our developer clients, a deep connection to a wide network of top realtors, and our willingness to challenge the norms of conventional sales in the pre-construction space. Even through a slower market, we have managed to deliver best-in-market outcomes for our clients, which we plan to continue and deliver through the upcoming Fall market, with three new condominium development launches, at a combined total value of over $650 million."

The team has also set its sights on the launch of its digital cloud platform in Q4 of this year. "The RARE cloud is an exciting development we have been diligently working on, and we cannot wait to share it with our agents. The RARE cloud platform will enable us to scale our innovative model throughout the province and into additional markets." says Adam Stern.

About RARE Real Estate Inc.: Since its inception in 2021, RARE Real Estate Inc. has pioneered and made significant strides in the industry. With its fresh brand, innovative business model, and a commitment to empowering agents and supporting development clients, RARE Real Estate Inc. continues to redefine the real estate landscape.

