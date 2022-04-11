RARE Announces $1.25Billion of Sales On Their 1-Year Anniversary

TORONTO, April 11, 2022 /CNW/ - RARE Real Estate Inc. is thrilled to announce that it has achieved $1.25 Billion in sales within its first year.

The company, which recently celebrated its 1-year anniversary, was founded by Adam Stern and Ryan Rabinovich, who both possess extensive backgrounds in the brokerage business. RARE's innovative business model enables and encourages their agents to ignite and scale their entrepreneurial ambitions on one end, while supporting and playing a critical role in the sales process for their Real Estate Development clients on the other.

It is this innovative model, according to RARE's founders that has enabled their impressive sales record in only one year. "Our business model completely reinvents the relationship between the brokerage and their agent," says Adam Stern, co-founder of RARE. "We provide a value proposition that allows the entrepreneurial agent to grow and scale their business, which presently just doesn't exist in the traditional brokerage model."

The company has been growing rapidly over the past twelve months and has become one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages. It has an extensive pre-construction division which represents some of the GTA's largest developers across the province.

"We have been entrusted as the listing brokerage for several major Ontario real estate developments, and managed to deliver for our developer clients in a big way, having sold over 1500 units before our first-year anniversary," says Ryan Rabinovich co-founder of RARE. "We look to build on those relationships and continue to work closely with our developer clients, and the thousands of Realtors in our network."

In September 2021, RARE launched its resale division, which has seen many top producing agents join the platform. RARE's expansion has continued with last months opening of their second office in downtown Toronto.

SOURCE RARE Real Estate

