MONCTON, NB, Jan. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Governments of Canada and New Brunswick and the City of Moncton announced over $6.7 million in funding, including $3.9 million through the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI), to help build 46 new homes across two projects in Moncton.

The first project, Rising Tide by Rising Tide Community Initiatives Inc., will build 40 homes, five 2-story apartment buildings containing 8-units, for homeless people from Moncton. The tenants will have access to peer support individuals, case managers, human services counsellors, social workers, registered nurses, and housing support coordinators.

The second project, Blossom House by Crossroads for Women, will create a six-unit apartment building for women and children fleeing domestic violence. This will replace the previous one-unit building on the same property that was lost to a fire in September 2021.

A breakdown of these projects funding includes:

Rising Tide ( $5.08 million ) $3.1 million through the National Housing Strategy's RHI 3.0 $1.6 million through the Government of New Brunswick , capital funding (loan) Ongoing operational funding through the City of Moncton $273,454 through Rising Tide Community Initiative in land equity

) Blossom House ( $1.7 million ) $780,000 through the National Housing Strategy's RHI 3.0 $420,000 through the Government of New Brunswick , capital funding (loan) $200,000 through the City of Moncton, capital funding (contribution) $300,000 through Crossroads for Women Inc in cash equity

To support Canada's most vulnerable, the federal government has invested an additional $1.5 billion in RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion. This investment is expected to create at least 4,500 more affordable homes for Canadians in need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused projects.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly building affordable homes for people who need them the most, right across the country. Thanks to today's announcement over 46 affordable homes will soon be available for residents of Moncton. We know there is a lot more to do and we will continue working hard to end this crisis once and for all."– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Today's announcement will help to quickly build 46 new affordable homes in Moncton to keep those who need it most safe and housed. These new homes will have a huge impact and make a difference in the lives of Moncton families." – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament for Moncton—Riverview—Dieppe

"Housing is more than four walls and a roof – our government remains committed to safe, sustainable housing for all. Ensuring that every New Brunswicker has a safe home is one of the greatest investments we can make into growing the New Brunswick economy, improving our quality of life, and promoting continued growth and opportunity for everyone." - The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Social Development and Minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation (NBHC)

"The two projects being funded through the Rapid Housing Initiative are helping provide housing for some of our most vulnerable citizens. We are grateful for this partnership. Creating safe, affordable housing that helps lift people out of difficult circumstances is something that requires the cooperation and coordination of all three levels of government and we appreciate the positive impact this program is having on our community." – Shawn Crossman, Deputy Mayor of the City of Moncton

"Rapid Housing Initiative funding has been instrumental for Rising Tide in creating 153 units of affordable housing. Our original business plan, designed and funded pre-COVID, became quickly unattainable with the pandemic's effects on real estate, construction costs, and material availability. This federal funding, added to the original contributions from the City of Moncton and Province of New Brunswick, made it feasible to move the project forward and reach our initial objective." – Dale Hicks, President, Rising Tide Community Initiatives Inc.

"Having a safe place to live is essential for women who are trying to start over after experiencing domestic violence. The loss of our previous building to a fire was devastating. This funding has allowed us to, quite literally, rise from the ashes and create a space that will help even more families begin again."– Tammy Daigle, Executive Director, Crossroads for Women

Quick facts:

The announcement was made by the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Moncton - Riverview - Dieppe , the Honourable Jill Green, New Brunswick Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Shawn Crossman , Deputy Mayor of the City of Moncton .

- - , the Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, and Rising Tide also works closely with the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee and other community agencies to select tenants that are currently on the NBHC's By-Names List and strives to achieve a mix of acuity levels that will maximize the chances of successful tenancies.

The Rapid Housing Initiative is part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows completed affordable housing projects.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows completed affordable housing projects. RHI provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream.

through the Projects Stream and towards the Cities Stream. As of September 30, 2023 , the federal government has committed over $38.89 billion to help build over 151,803 units and repair over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the federal government has committed over to help build over 151,803 units and repair over 241,133 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through Rapid Housing Initiative brought the program's total to $4 billion to help provide homes to those in need.

additional investment of through Rapid Housing Initiative brought the program's total to to help provide homes to those in need. The third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative, announced in Budget 2022, once again exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 new affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need. It is expected that over 5,200 new units will be built across Canada .

. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 15,500. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of these projects has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

