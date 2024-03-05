Raphaël Sanchez Appointed President of Generix Group

Raphaël Sanchez is appointed President of Generix Group succeeding Aïda Collette-Sène, with a focus on accelerating growth and innovation in the cloud (SaaS).

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - In a market energized by the AI revolution, Generix Group aims to solidify its position as a leading global player in the cloud market (SaaS). The company's goal is to empower businesses of all sizes to digitize supply chain and finance processes, as well as to connect customers and suppliers, placing data at the core of flow management.

Raphaël Sanchez, who has been the Chief Revenue Officer since April 2023, succeeds Aïda Collette-Sène, who remains a shareholder. "Aïda Collette-Sène's efforts since 2018, particularly during her presidency in 2022, provided Generix with the human and financial resources for its transformation and international development. With the transformation foundation set, we can now launch the cloud (SaaS) acceleration phase, building upon the work already done. We thank Aïda for her invaluable contribution to the company's success in the recent years. We are confident that Raphaël Sanchez will bring the strategic vision and leadership needed for the company to succeed in its new phase of growth and innovation," emphasize Montefiore Investment and Pléiade Investissement, alongside Generix Group management.

Supported by the Executive Committee, all employees and partners, the new President will lead this development phase, anchoring the cloud and AI at the core of digital applications and technologies. The go-to-market strategy aims to facilitate the transition of existing and future clients to the cloud (SaaS) and provide a personalized customer experience throughout the value chain. Geographical expansion will also continue to support clients wherever they operate.

"I am honored by the mission entrusted to me to renew our portfolio of applications and technologies with the cloud (SaaS), enabling each of our clients to better address sustainably the challenges and opportunities of the ongoing revolution. This new chapter promises to be exciting and, I am convinced, will fuel the growth of our clients, partners, and of Generix Group for the years to come," states Raphaël Sanchez.

Raphaël Sanchez, 44 years old, joined the Generix Group Executive Committee in April 2023 as Chief Revenue Officer, tasked with rethinking the group's go-to-market strategy and accelerating its international growth. He played a key role in external growth operations and led the implementation of a strong partner strategy. Previously, he worked at IBM France in the Data and BI domains, eventually heading IBM Software Group France sales and later IBM Global Technology Infrastructure Services France. In 2020, Raphaël led the separation of the services entity in France with the creation of Kyndryl.

About Generix Group

Generix Group is a leading SaaS provider of Collaborative Supply Chain solutions that facilitate the exchange of goods and data worldwide between suppliers and clients, managing their entire flows responsibly. The innovative digital services platform optimizes the management of physical flows, coordinating the entire supply process from production to delivery with WMS, TMS, RMS, and VMI solutions. It also integrates logical and financial flows, connecting systems of all chain actors from order to payment, with e-invoicing, e-reporting, EDI, P2P, and O2C solutions. Generix Group creates a unique ecosystem for its clients, ensuring performance and sustainability, connecting global players in commerce, industry, and services to promote the transition to greater digital and energy efficiency. With nearly 1000 employees, Generix Group daily supports over 5000 companies in more than 60 countries, including Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac Darty, Essilor, and Ferrero, handling over 1 million transport operations each year, more than 500 million invoices annually, over 40 million order lines monthly, and 8 million EDI messages per day.

