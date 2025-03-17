CHICAGO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, at ProMat 2025, Generix Group , a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, announces the launch of Generix Solochain Now, a packaged solution bringing together the core capabilities of Solochain WMS services and industry best-practices, and enabling companies to be up-and-running in as little as 16 weeks.

Generix Solochain is a proven SaaS WMS designed to meet every warehousing need of fast-growing companies. The new Solochain Now packaged solution delivers the best features and functionalities right out-of-the-box, incorporating built-in warehouse operations and industry best practices. The embedded configuration quickly adapts to new priorities without taxing IT resources. And the flexibility of Solochain Now allows companies to expand the functional scope beyond their core WMS needs with advanced capabilities such as advanced putaway, task interleaving, advanced picking, advanced cartonization, advanced waving and more.

The deployment, which can take as little as 16 weeks, is completed in three phases:

Analysis to design the best solution for the customer's requirements

Physical preparation of the site, testing and user training

Operational go-live including customer care for support

"The new Solochain Now package is Generix's market response to customer demand for faster and more personalized delivery times across multiple channels, labor shortages, and economic volatility. With Solochain Now, fast-growing companies can quickly get a complete WMS while also planning for tomorrow," said Si-Mohamed Saïd, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Generix. "Moving at the speed of the market is key to staying ahead of competition. The new Solochain Now package offers a faster time-to-value with the ultimate sophistication – predictability."

At the Generix ProMat 2025 booth #S3875, Generix will be doing live demonstrations of the advanced Solochain WMS showcasing its fully integrated suite of functionalities including inventory management, order processing, real-time tracking, and analytics.

Named in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for the sixth consecutive year, Generix Solochain WMS is a highly flexible WMS that meets the most simple to sophisticated warehousing needs. User-friendly and affordable, with Generix Solochain companies can get their teams trained in only a few hours and be up and running in as little as 16 weeks.

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 1,000 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More info: www.generixgroup.com

