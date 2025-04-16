MONTREAL, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Generix , a global business software company offering an expansive portfolio of SaaS solutions for supply chain, finance, commerce, and B2B integration, today announces the appointment of Olivier Vaillancourt as General Manager for the North America region.

In this role, Olivier Vaillancourt will oversee the North American market unit covering Generix's business across the region. His primary focus will be on accelerating market growth and further expanding Generix's footprint, starting with the flagship product, Solochain WMS (Warehouse Management System).

Olivier Vaillancourt, Generix General Manager, North America (CNW Group/Generix Group)

For more than 25 years, Olivier Vaillancourt has worked in the field of logistics. His expertise in logistics performance and improvement for businesses spans across Europe, Canada, USA and Latin America. Throughout his career he has worked on and supervised more than 100 projects related to the rationalization and improvement of overall business activities, operations, and systems.

"Generix is hyper-focused on customer-centricity and Olivier's experience is exactly what we need to continue to drive this customer focus with an expanded ecosystem of partners in the region," said Raphael Sanchez, President & CEO, Generix.

"I am thrilled to be part of the Generix team focused on our new growth chapter in North America by expanding our customer base, partnerships, and highly talented team," stated Olivier Vaillancourt, North America General Manager, Generix. "By bringing products to our customers that deliver new business value, we have a unique opportunity to build upon the existing solid WMS foundation that Generix has built over the last few decades."

About Generix

Generix is a global SaaS company helping connect businesses together to turn each digital connection into digital value. It offers a leading portfolio of cloud solutions and services powered by AI to drive with confidence the most mission-critical digital business processes in supply chain, finance and commerce. It also provides end-to-end B2B integration and collaboration solutions so companies can fully operate across digital business networks. Nearly 1,000 Generix talents are dedicated to best serve over 5,000 customers across more than 60 countries. The company helps to process more than 17 billion messages, prepare more 600 million pallets, manage over 500 million invoices and more than 1 million transport operations per year. Generix believes in the immense growth potential of the networked economy in a sustainable world. More info: www.generixgroup.com

