TORONTO, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has introduced new Continuing Education (CE) requirements for all mortgage agents and brokers. This initiative will help raise professionalism in the mortgage brokering sector.

These requirements have two components: Conduct CE and Technical Knowledge/ Professional Development ("Professional CE").

The deadline to complete the new CE requirements is March 31, 2026.

Join FSRA's Informational Webinar

To learn more about the new CE requirements, FSRA is holding a live webinar and interactive Q&A for principal brokers on Wednesday April 23, 2025.

The session will be facilitated by Steven Tysall, Senior Manager, Licensing Compliance and David Ha Senior Manager, Regulatory & Credentialing Oversight.

We'll explain:

what you need to do now to meet CE requirements

what qualifies as Professional CE and how to get it

what happens if you don't complete these requirements

A second webinar will be held for all agents and brokers on Wednesday May 7, 2025.

