Raising a fork to agriculture: Join Minister Bibeau in celebrating farmers and food businesses on Canada's Agriculture Day

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Tomorrow marks the fifth annual Canada's Agriculture Day and the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, will join farmers, ranchers, food processors, sector leaders and youth to raise a fork to the food we love and the people who produce it.

This year's celebration focuses on strengthening the relationship between consumers and producers who share a common love and appreciation for home-grown food, under the theme "Forks Up For Canadian Agriculture."

During Canada's Agriculture Day, Minister Bibeau will deliver opening remarks at Agriculture More Than Ever's virtual celebration event.

In the lead-up to the event, Minister Bibeau joined Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a virtual farm tour with Kelly Smith-Fraser, owner of Nuhaven Cattle Company near Pine Lake, Alberta and Sylvain Terrault, President and General Manager of Hydroserre Mirabel, a greenhouse complex that produces cucumbers and peppers in Sainte-Clotilde-de-Châteauguay, Quebec.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers like Smith-Fraser and Terrault are working hard to ensure Canadians continue to have access to high-quality products on grocery store shelves and kitchen tables.

Canada's farmers and food processors have also been instrumental in supporting their communities and helping those in need by donating huge quantities of locally produced meat, dairy, fruits and vegetables to food banks and food rescue organizations across the country. Through the pandemic, the Government of Canada has been actively supporting farmers and food businesses with programs that are helping them keep their businesses strong, sustainable and growing. Emergency measures during the pandemic have included the Canada Emergency Business Account and over $200 million for emergency safety programs that are helping farmers and food processors keep their businesses running and their workers safe.

Join Minister Bibeau in celebrating this day and this important sector by visiting CdnAgDay.ca and using the hashtag #CdnAgDay on social media.

"Today, let's celebrate our local producers and all those who work hard to keep our grocery stores stocked with quality Canadian food. Farmers and all food sector workers in Canada have succeeded despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19. Just as we commend the healthcare workers for their heroic efforts, I encourage everyone to show their support and appreciation for our local producers as well. Our farmers care deeply about their land and their animals and are very proud of what they do. Agriculture creates millions of jobs in Canada and is a powerful driver of the economy and a vital part of our rural communities. Agriculture provides dynamic and rewarding careers for our young people, including jobs in science and other technologically advanced fields. On Canada's Agriculture Day, we say THANK YOU!"

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Canada's Agriculture Day is an initiative hosted by Agriculture More Than Ever.

Agriculture Day brings together people involved in agriculture, food and agribusiness to discuss how the industry can continue to be a global supplier of food. This year, discussions will also focus on how the agricultural sector can contribute to our country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture Day brings together people involved in agriculture, food and agribusiness to discuss how the industry can continue to be a global supplier of food. This year, discussions will also focus on how the agricultural sector can contribute to our country's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The agricultural sector makes significant contributions to the Canadian economy and provides one in eight jobs in Canada . From January to December 2020 , Canadian agri-food and seafood exports increased by 10.4%, reaching nearly $74 billion compared to $67 billion for the same period last year. Agri-food exports alone increased by 13.4% during this period compared to 2019.

. From January to , Canadian agri-food and seafood exports increased by 10.4%, reaching nearly compared to for the same period last year. Agri-food exports alone increased by 13.4% during this period compared to 2019. Farm Credit Canada (FCC) recently released results on buying Canadian food during COVID-19. The survey was conducted January 8-12, 2021 with 2,000 Canadians.

with 2,000 Canadians. When asked if their behaviour has changed since the start of the pandemic, about six in ten (58%) said they were more likely to buy Canadian made or grown food, followed by 56% who were more likely to look for Canadian made or grown food when they buy groceries, and 50% were more likely to think about how their food is grown.



Eight in ten Canadians believe Canada's food system and agriculture sector responded well to the pandemic.

Most respondents (94%) are strong supporters of Canada's agriculture sector and 91% agree Canadian farmers are underappreciated.

