Raise A Toast To Your Bars: Campari and Imbibe Pledge to Support Bartenders & the Hospitality Industry for #NegroniWeek 2020

#NegroniWeek 2020 will run virtually between 14th-20thSeptember with a new charitable cause focused on supporting bartenders in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Campari, Italy's iconic red apéritif, and Imbibe Magazine continue to partner together for the 8th year running to lead the charge on Negroni Week, an international charity initiative which celebrates the over 100-year-old Negroni Cocktail.

Charitable efforts for Negroni Week 2020 will be concentrated on raising funds to directly support the hospitality industry, with donations going to hospitality charities via the Negroni Week Website. Donors can choose to support international charities or give back closer to home with the Canadian Bartenders Benevolent Fund, a national charity born in response to the pandemic that provides funding to bartenders who have fallen under serious financial hardship. Donations kicked off September 1st and are encouraged throughout the whole month.

Canadians will also be supporting the industry when purchasing a bottle of Campari or sharing their Negroni experience on social media. Campari Group will be donating $1 to the Bartender Benevolent Fund for every bottle purchased in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan (Sobey's and Willow Park), Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. As well, they will be donating $1 for every original Negroni photo posted on Instagram with the hashtag #NegroniWeekCA2020.

Marco Cavagnera, Global Channel and Customer Marketing Senior Director, commented, "This year took an unexpected turn for us all. One industry close to our hearts that has been significantly affected is hospitality, so it felt fitting that we use the ever-growing reputation and influence that Negroni Week has gathered over the years to help support those that have given so much in the past."

HOW TO CELEBRATE NEGRONI WEEK 2020 IN CANADA

Across Canada and throughout Negroni Week all events will live digitally, in both English and French. Canadians can participate in live Zoom sessions and learn about the art of aperitivos with celebrity chef Rob Gentile, Top Chef Canada judge Mijune Pak and Bar George's Executive Chef, Kevin Ramasawmy all while learning how to craft the perfect classic Negroni and Negroni riffs from Canada's top bartenders.

Bartenders and bar owners can also take part in a session crafted specifically for the industry hosted by the number one ranked World's Best Bar, Dante NYC, which will kick off the week on September 14th.

To learn more and register for the public and industry sessions, visit negroniweek.eventbritestudio.com.

Negroni lovers interested in making the iconic cocktail at home can win 1 of 5 Negroni kits with giveaways hosted by influencers across Canada. The giveaways and rules to enter will be posted on each influencer's Instagram on September 14th.

There are so many ways Canadians can celebrate Negroni Week and give back!

For more information about what's happening during Negroni Week 2020 visit negroniweek.eventbritestudio.com and http://www.negroniweek.com follow #NegroniWeek #Negroni #Campari #Imbibe #NegroniWeekCA2020 on @Campari_Canada on Twitter and @CampariCanada on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT CAMPARI CANADA

Campari Canada serves as the nationally-focused extension of global beverage leader, Campari Group. Designed to fortify the Campari Group legacy across the national landscape, Campari Canada serves as owner, importer, and marketer of a diverse portfolio of over 30 internationally-recognized brands spanning across all fine spirits categories. Among them is Canadian spirits company, Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., known for its award-winning range of complex yet approachable whiskies. With the Grimsby, Ontario-based Forty Creek location serving as the company's bottling plant and warehouse, and corporate office headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village, Campari Canada continues in the Group's steadfast commitment to building lifestyle brands and people with passion. Its portfolio of internationally-renowned brands includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Bulldog Gin, Campari, Cinzano, Forty Creek, Grand Marnier, Glen Grant, SKYY Vodka, Espolòn Tequila, and Wild Turkey.

ABOUT THE NEGRONI

It was around the year 1919 in Florence when Count Camillo Negroni contemplated ordering an Americano cocktail but decided it was time for a change. He requested it with a touch of gin instead of soda, inspired by his last trip to London and its prevalent gin scene. The bartender was pleased to honour Count Camillo Negroni's request and added an orange garnish rather than the lemon wedge of the Americano to signify the new drink he had created. In Florence, the Count's 'usual' became known as Count Negroni's Americano, or the "Americano with a touch of gin", but whatever it was referred to as back then, the Negroni was born. The Negroni is now one of the most famous contemporary classic cocktails. Anywhere you go in the world, you will find a mixologist who can make you the iconic Negroni. The original recipe, the perfectly balanced combination of equal parts of Campari, Red Vermouth and London Dry gin, is almost a century old and continues to be enjoyed today. The International Bartenders Association (IBA) lists Campari as an official ingredient of the Negroni, and thus, there is no Negroni without Campari! For more information visit www.campari.com.





