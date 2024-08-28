CAMPARI DEBUTS AS THE OFFICIAL RED CARPET COCKTAIL PARTNER OF THE 2024 TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Campari brings its passion for cinema and signature flair to TIFF through a first-of-its-kind red carpet experience, bespoke public events, and an elevated partnership with the iconic Fairmont Royal York.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Campari is delighted to announce its inaugural year as an Official Partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and debuts the Campari Negroni as the "Official Cocktail of the Red Carpet". This partnership underscores Campari's longstanding passion for cinema and commitment to fostering creativity and storytelling, which will be highlighted across distinct experiences at the festival, running from September 5 to September 15.

From collaborations with legendary directors like Federico Fellini, to its rich tradition of supporting established filmmakers and emerging talent, Campari has supported the art of storytelling for over 40 years. At TIFF, Campari will celebrate the silver screen with distinct experiences for guests of TIFF and fans alike.

Campari Red Carpet Lounge at the Roy Thomson Hall: As a first-of-its-kind at TIFF, there will be a fully outfitted and immersive bar on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, which will host filmmakers and talent before their world premieres. Pre-screening toasts and conversations can be viewed live in the South Fan Zone on the Red Carpet at the Roy Thomson Hall. For the first time in Canada , guests of TIFF will be able to enjoy cocktails custom made by Tommaso Cecca, the Global Head of Camparino – globally recognized among the best cocktail bars according to the World's 50 Best Bars. Cecca will serve the iconic Campari Negroni, Campari Spritz and the custom Campari Red Carpet cocktail.

As a first-of-its-kind at TIFF, there will be a fully outfitted and immersive bar on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, which will host filmmakers and talent before their world premieres. Pre-screening toasts and conversations can be viewed live in the South Fan Zone on the Red Carpet at the Roy Thomson Hall. Red Carpet Cocktail Sessions: To kick off the Campari red carpet celebrations, Cecca will host a takeover of Fairmont Royal York's Library Bar on September 4 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm EDT , and a special bartending cocktail session on September 6 from 8:00pm – 1:00am EDT at Compton Ave – Frankie Solarik's newest cocktail bar inspired by the essence of the London UK's exclusive Compton Avenue address. Both events are open to the public and are available when booking a reservation. Campari Aperitivo Experience at Varda: During the festival, the Campari Aperitivo Hour will be held from 9:30pm to 10:30pm EDT nightly at Varda in the TIFF Lightbox. The experience is open to all TIFF attendees.

In further celebration of cinema and the audiences it inspires, Campari has partnered with the iconic Fairmont Royal York to curate additional experiences including:

Premiere of the Exclusive Campari Red Carpet Menu : Campari and Fairmont Royal York will unveil the exclusive Campari Red Carpet menu, just ahead of its debut on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet. Drawing inspiration from Campari's rich heritage and the vibrant spirit of TIFF, these signature cocktails will be available throughout all the hotel's restaurants and bars, offering guests a taste of the red-carpet experience.

: Campari and Fairmont Royal York will unveil the exclusive Campari Red Carpet menu, just ahead of its debut on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet. Drawing inspiration from Campari's rich heritage and the vibrant spirit of TIFF, these signature cocktails will be available throughout all the hotel's restaurants and bars, offering guests a taste of the red-carpet experience. Red Carpet Photo Opportunity: From September 4-15 , the public can enjoy their own Campari Red Carpet moment in the Fairmont Royal York lobby, just outside the entrance to the Library Bar.

Campari Group Head of Marketing, Julka Villa comments: "We are thrilled to partner with TIFF and bring our passion for cinema to the heart of Toronto. This festival is a beacon of creativity and innovation, values that are deeply embedded in Campari's DNA. We look forward to celebrating the art of cinema and creating unforgettable experiences at TIFF this year and in years to come."

For those interested in attending Canada's largest film festival, tickets can be purchased at TIFF.net. For those enjoying film and cinema from home, Campari and the Campari Negroni Ready-to-enjoy are available in store and online at LCBO, as well as other beverage retailers nationally.

Please follow Campari's social media channels for further information @campariofficial.

#CampariCinema #WeAreCinema #TIFF2024 #DrinkResponsibly

www.campari.com

https://www.youtube.com/EnjoyCampari

https://www.facebook.com/Campari

https://instagram.com/campariofficial

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional, and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Courvoisier, Wild Turkey, and Appleton Estate. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine

organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group operates in 25 production sites worldwide and has its own distribution network in 26 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,900 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001.

For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en.

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT TIFF

TIFF is a not-for-profit cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film. An international leader in film culture, TIFF projects include the annual Toronto International Film Festival® in September; TIFF Lightbox, which features five cinemas, learning and entertainment facilities; and the innovative national distribution program Film Circuit. The organization generates an annual economic impact of $200 million CAD. TIFF Lightbox is generously supported by contributors including the Province of Ontario, the Government of Canada, the City of Toronto, the Reitman family (Ivan Reitman, Agi Mandel, and Susan Michaels), The Daniels Corporation, and RBC. For more information, visit tiff.net.

ABOUT CAMPARINO

Camparino in Galleria is the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915. The bar was opened opposite to Caffè Campari, the establishment opened by Gaspare Campari - Davide's father and the creator of the bitter liqueur - in 1867. An instant hit with the people of Milan, the bar became synonymous with the city's aperitivo tradition and in 2015 marked its 100th anniversary. Following a renovation project, the bar reopens to the public in autumn 2019 with a refreshed identity and food and drink offering designed to consolidate its status as one of the most influential establishments in the world for lovers of mixology and gastronomic innovation.

ABOUT FAIRMONT ROYAL YORK

Fairmont Royal York is the quintessential Toronto experience, a place rich with stories and history. As we embrace the future, we're investing in every aspect of our offering—rooms, dining, and city experiences—to usher in a new era. Discover the revitalized Fairmont Royal York and watch our vision come to life. Our culinary offerings capture the vibrant soul of Toronto, drawing inspiration from the city's multicultural influences. We use locally sourced produce from Ontario farms, wild-caught seafood, and the finest global ingredients. At the bar, our award-winning cocktails, including creations with honey from our rooftop apiary and a pint of our Mill Street Apiary Ale, are sure to impress. Our wine list, featuring selections from California, Champagne, and Chablis, will leave you in awe. Every bite, every sip, every moment reflects the essence of this unparalleled Toronto destination. We look forward to serving you soon.

SOURCE Campari Canada

Media Contacts: Leah Nicholls, [email protected]