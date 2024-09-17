Unique flavouring from kiln dried sugar maplewood defines this award-winning Forty Creek offering

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Forty Creek, the award-winning Canadian whisky brand, is proud to announce the launch of its 2024 Limited Release, Forty Creek Maplewood Select.

Maplewood Select is the 18th annual limited edition offering from Forty Creek, a small batch whisky crafted with the finest corn and rye whiskies and finished with maplewood to extract its unique natural flavours. An award-winning whisky, Maplewood Select was awarded a gold medal at both the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the New York International Spirits Competition.

Forty Creek Launches Maplewood Select, A Limited-Edition Release Embodying the Essence of the Fall Season (CNW Group/Campari Canada)

Maplewood Select displays a distinctive flavour profile, combining spicy notes and fruitiness unique to rye whisky with a rich sweetness derived from corn. The resulting whisky is a rich golden amber colour reminiscent of warm, yellow autumn maple leaves that evoke the essence of the fall season.

"This highly collectable, special batch whisky is a complex blend to be enjoyed by whisky enthusiasts and prized by Forty Creek loyal collectors." said Master Blender, Bill Ashburn. "With a rich, bold profile, Maplewood Select offers an unparalleled tasting experience that highlights Forty Creek's commitment to innovation."

Maplewood Select has a delightful silky texture with ripe berry, fresh corn, and white pepper on the nose, and is bottled at 45 % alcohol. "This expression is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, to highlight the smooth and lingering finish," says Ashburn. "This whisky is created by extracting a unique flavouring from kiln dried sugar maplewood, which is accompanied by corn sweetness and big spice notes to round out the flavouring."

Forty Creek continues to be recognized for its award-winning whiskies among competitors. This year, Forty Creek Distillery was awarded Canada Whiskey Distillery of the Year at the 15th Annual New York International Spirits Competition.

A perfect drink for the start of fall, Forty Creek Maplewood Select retails for $89.95 and is available across Canada starting mid-September.

About Campari Canada

Campari Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of Davide Campari-Milano (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM). At the heart of Campari Canada is Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, renowned for its award-winning range of complex, yet approachable whiskies. Campari Canada manages Campari Group's portfolio in Canada with such leading brands as Forty Creek® Canadian Whisky, Appleton® Estate Rum, Grand Marnier®, Campari®, Aperol®, Wild Turkey® Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Espolón® Tequila, SKYY® Vodka and Wray & Nephew® Rum. Campari Canada is headquartered in Toronto's bourgeoning Liberty Village. For more information: www.camparigroup.com/en .

Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

SOURCE Campari Canada

For media inquiries: Leah Nicholls, Hill & Knowlton [email protected]