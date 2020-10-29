Radon Action Month Webinar Addresses Canadians' Most Pressing Questions - Canadians Urged to Test Homes for Radon. It's Easy and Effective

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Radon is an odourless, tasteless, and colourless gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. With Canadians spending extra time at home this year because of COVID-19, and cooler weather settling in, it is more important than ever that all Canadians know what their home radon level is and ensure the air they breathe is healthy.

To mark Radon Action Month this November, Take Action on Radon, a national health initiative, is hosting an interactive webinar for Canadians with radon experts from Health Canada, Simon Fraser University, and the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program on November 19, at 1 pm EST. To register for this free webinar, visit TakeActionOnRadon.ca.

"When it comes to protecting your family's health and safety, testing for radon should be as automatic as installing a smoke detector or buckling your seatbelt," says Pam Warkentin, Executive Director of the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists and Project Manager at Take Action on Radon. "Testing is so easy to do. And if you receive high test results, mitigation systems are proven to be very effective."

In Canada, at least 7 percent of residents live in homes with radon concentrations above what Health Canada considers safe.

"Radon is a bit like COVID-19. The only way to know if you have it is by testing," says Pierre Dubois who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. "After testing, we discovered very high levels of radon. I wish I had known the risks 10 years ago when I bought the house. Now, my only hope is that my wife's health hasn't been compromised as well."

Take Action on Radon is a national health initiative that works to bring together radon stakeholders and raise radon awareness across Canada. It is led by the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST), CAREX Canada, and the Canadian Cancer Society.

Canadians wishing to learn more about radon and how to protect their health are encouraged to visit www.TakeActiononRadon.ca and attend an interactive webinar with radon experts on November 19 at 2:30 pm NST; 2 pm AST; 1pm EST; noon CST; 11am MST; 10 am PST.

