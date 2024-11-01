WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Carole Vivier was diagnosed with lung cancer in September of 2020, just over 4 years ago. "Everyone thinks only smokers get lung cancer and this is simply not true," says Carole, "I smoked casually over 40 years ago. It's unlikely the cause of my lung cancer today. This stigma adversely affects research and research fundraising!! More people die from lung cancer than breast, colorectal and prostate combined, yet lung cancer receives the least amount of research funding! That's why campaigns such as this are vitally important!"

After facing her diagnosis, Carole wants to get the word out to other Canadians about radon and protect their families. Post this Carole Vivier (CNW Group/Take Action on Radon)

After facing her diagnosis, Carole wants to get the word out to other Canadians about radon so that they can protect themselves and their families. "People need to understand that the risk of lung cancer from radon exposure is very serious and very real. I wish we'd known this sooner, and we don't want anyone else to go through this. After my diagnosis we had our house tested for radon and the level was extremely high! Testing for radon is simple, and it just might save your life. I still worry about my family's past exposure, even though we had our house remediated."

"Radon exposure continues to be the leading risk factor for lung cancer in people who don't smoke," says Tricia Lewchuk of the Canadian Cancer Society. "Anything homeowners can do to reduce exposure to radon will help reduce the number of new lung cancer cases in Canada."

Radon awareness is growing in Canada, with more people testing their homes for radon than ever before, but with only 10% of people across Canada testing, there's still a long way to go. A new campaign seeks to encourage awareness by offering prizes, just in time for Radon Action Month this November!

Radon gas is a well-known carcinogen that lurks in all homes across Canada and is the leading risk factor for lung cancer after smoking. While radon is naturally present in all the air we breathe, it tends to build up to dangerous levels inside homes and other buildings. As Canada focuses on building homes that are more air-tight to reduce global warming, indoor air quality becomes more critical, and that includes radon.

The first step to protecting your family from radon gas is to test your home. Single-use detectors can be purchased online from various retailers for approximately $50 - $60. "Reusable digital radon monitors are also becoming increasingly popular with consumers, but unfortunately many of the devices available online have been found to give false results", warns Dr. Anne Marie Nicol, SFU. "Health Canada has recalled some fraudulent monitors, and the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program (C-NRPP) runs annual tests on devices and provides a list of reliable digital radon monitors in a consumer report available on their website. Be sure to check the report before you buy!"

No matter which device you choose to use, it is important to follow Health Canada's guidelines for radon testing, and to test your home for at least three months. Radon levels vary over time, so it is critical to measure for long enough to take an average. If your home's radon level is above Health Canada's guideline level (200 Bq•m3), the next step is to reduce your radon level with a radon mitigation system. While some homes may be below the Health Canada guidelines, there are no safe levels of radon exposure so people should always try to reduce levels to as low as reasonably achievable. Trained professionals are available across the country to do the work; a list of certified radon mitigation professionals may be found on C-NRPP's website.

Whether you're hearing about radon for the first time, purchasing a radon test kit, or having a radon mitigation system installed, Take Action on Radon wants you to spread the word! The new Knowvember campaign encourages all Canadians to get "in the know" about radon, and then share their radon knowledge with their community for a chance to win great prizes.

"We hear from so many Canadians who can't believe they didn't know about radon sooner and are eager to share the information with their community." says Pam Warkentin, Project Manager with Take Action on Radon, a national radon awareness program. "This Knowvember, share what you know and enter our contest for a chance to win some great prizes."

Full contest rules and details may be found at www.Knowvember.ca. For a chance to win some great prizes including a ticket for two from WestJet, gift cards and more, all Canadians are encouraged to enter the contest by spreading the word about radon (a list of suggestions may be found on the site), then sharing a photo and completing the entry form.

About Take Action on Radon

Take Action on Radon is a national initiative funded by Health Canada that works to bring together radon stakeholders and raise radon awareness across Canada. The initiative is led by the Canadian Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (CARST) and the Canadian Cancer Society.

You can find radon related photos free to use: https://pixabay.com/users/takeactiononradon-18149510/

References:

Projected estimates of cancer in Canada in 2024, https://www.cmaj.ca/content/196/18/E615

Find details on prevalence of radon levels across Canada. A copy of all of the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge can be found on Take Action in Radon's website: https://takeactiononradon.ca/resources/100-radon-test-kit-challenge/

To learn more about radon and how to test your home, visit: www.TakeActionOnRadon.ca

To learn more about what municipalities can do about radon, check out Health Canada's Radon action guide for municipalities: https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/health-risks-safety/radiation/radon/action-guides/municipalities.html

Canadian Lung Association has a radon mitigation grant available for low to moderate income homes: https://www.lung.ca/lung-health/radon/lungs-matter-radon-mitigation-support

SOURCE Take Action on Radon

For more information or to interview one of our spokespersons: To schedule an interview with a representative, please contact: Pam Warkentin, 204-798-9649 [email protected]