Radix selects Tucows Registry as Back-End Registry Services Provider

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), a global provider of internet services, and Radix, one of the world's largest portfolio registries, announced today that Tucows Registry, part of the company's Tucows Domains operating segment, has been awarded the contract to provide back-end registry services to Radix.

This partnership will see Tucows assume technical registry operations for Radix's portfolio of 11 top-level domains (TLDs), including 10 new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) and one country-code TLD (ccTLD), as well as one second-level domain TLD (SLD). Radix's portfolio includes some of the most recognized and high-performing domain extensions in the global market, such as .online, .store, .tech, .site, and .fun.

"Being selected by Radix—an industry leader known for innovation and brand strength—is a powerful endorsement of our capabilities," said David Woroch, CEO of Tucows Domains. "This marks another major milestone for Tucows Registry, positioning us as the preferred platform for top-tier registry operators—and sets us up strongly for the next wave of new TLDs expected in 2026."

The migration of the Radix domains is expected in November 2025 and will add approximately 10 million domains under management (DUMs) to the Tucows Registry platform, for a total of almost 17 million domains globally. This includes growth since the 2021 acquisition of UNR; the incoming domains from Radix; and the recently migrated domains from the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

This agreement further expands Tucows' position as a leading infrastructure provider in the domain industry—now providing back-end services for two of the largest registry operators globally. It creates meaningful operating leverage, and establishes a clear growth vector within the broader Tucows Domains business.

Radix operates with a unique model—choosing highly versatile, keyword-rich strings that perform across industries and languages. With over 3.5 million active names under .online alone, Radix has earned a reputation for innovative, data-driven go-to-market strategies that drive global reach and strong renewal rates.

Speaking about this partnership, Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO of Radix, said, "Radix is at the crux of a pivotal shift toward a new phase of growth, building on a decade of industry leadership. As we scale further, we looked for an ally with strong domain technology, infrastructure, and a commitment to the registry business. Since our inception, Tucows has been a trusted strategic partner to Radix on the channel front, and we are delighted to expand and deepen that relationship."

The partnership combines Tucows' scale in registry infrastructure with Radix's proven go-to-market excellence and category-leading TLD performance. As ICANN prepares to open the next round of new gTLDs in 2026, both companies are strategically positioned to capture value from the next wave of expansion in the domain name ecosystem.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

About Tucows Registry

Tucows Registry provides modern, scalable registry infrastructure for a select set of global top-level domains. As a segment of Tucows Domains, it benefits from 20+ years of internet infrastructure experience and one of the largest domain registrar-reseller networks in the world. Learn more at www.tucowsregistry.com.

About Radix

Radix is the world's largest portfolio registry, with over 10 million domains under management (DUMs). Radix owns and operates 10 TLDs, including .site, .online, .tech, .website, .press, .host, .space, .store, .fun, and .uno. Through these domain extensions, Radix empowers business owners to get short, memorable, and descriptive domain names that can be used for websites, email addresses, and other internet addressing purposes. For more details, visit www.radix.website.

