- Milano Cortina 2026 is first time winter Paralympians are receiving equitable financial reward for winning a medal

- Paralympic Performance Recognition program is funded by Paralympic Foundation of Canada

OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - A total allocation of $555,000 has officially been awarded to Canadian Paralympic medallists at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games through the Paralympic Performance Recognition program, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Thursday.

This is the first time winter Paralympians have received Paralympic Performance Recognition funds after its launch ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The first distribution saw $535,000 awarded to Paris 2024 medallists.

A total allocation of $555,000 has officially been awarded to Canadian Paralympic medallists at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

The program, funded by the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC), was created with initial contributions of more than $6 million to an endowment fund made possible through generous donations of $4 million from Sanjay Malaviya on behalf of the Malaviya Foundation and $2.02 million from the Government of Canada.

"We are so proud to be awarding Canada's winter Paralympic medallists with Paralympic Performance Recognition funds for the first time," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "This is a much deserved recognition of Canada's Paralympians for the years of hard work and dedication that went into each of their performances. Providing this equitable reward for their accomplishments reflects the growth of Paralympic sport and is a true signal of the value of an accessible, inclusive sport system. Congratulations to each Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic medallist – it was an honour to cheer you on at the Games."

The Canadian Paralympic Team won 15 medals at Milano Cortina – three gold, four silver, and eight bronze. A total of 30 athletes won medals in Italy, including four multi-medallists and two team sports – wheelchair curling and Para ice hockey. Athletes receive $20,000 per gold medal won, $15,000 per silver, and $10,000 per bronze, equal amounts to their Olympic counterparts. Click here for the list of Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic medallists.

"Paralympic Performance Recognition is such an important initiative for Paralympic sport in Canada and PFC is proud to support athletes in receiving equitable financial reward for their incredible achievements at the Games," said Scott Sandison, executive director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada. "Thank you to the Malaviya Foundation and Government of Canada for making this possible. We look forward to continuing to support Canada's Paralympians and the next generation of Para athletes who also dream of representing their country on the global stage."

Separately from the Paralympic Performance Recognition program, the Malaviya Foundation also funds the Team Canada Podium Awards, which provides an additional $5,000 per medal earned to both Canadian Paralympians and Olympians at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games.

"Competing at the Games under the Canadian flag is a huge honour for me, and I'm proud to represent my country. I'm also proud that for the first time ever, winter Paralympians are receiving the same prize money for medals as Olympians! This is a huge step towards equal recognition for our achievements. In addition to the acknowledgement, this money will help Paralympians continue to compete and focus on training. I had the pleasure of speaking with Mr. Malaviya in 2022 after the Beijing Paralympics, and I was impressed with his down-to-earth personality and his dedication in supporting Paralympians. I am so grateful to the Malaviya Foundation for making equal prize money possible."

- Natalie Wilkie, Milano Cortina 2026 four-time medallist (two gold, one silver, one bronze), Para nordic skiing

"The Paralympic Performance Recognition program is further recognition of Paralympic sport as sport at the elite level and Paralympians as elite athletes. Competing at the world level in any sport requires athlete dedication, commitment, and skill to succeed and I am truly appreciative for this recognition to be extended to Paralympians and our performances. My thanks to the CPC and the Paralympic Foundation of Canada for their dedicated efforts to elevate Paralympic sport and to their funding partners, the Government of Canada and Malaviya Foundation, for their generous contributions to this equity."

- Ina Forrest, Milano Cortina 2026 gold medallist, wheelchair curling

"The Paralympic Performance Recognition program is an important step in recognizing the hard work and commitment that goes into competing at the Paralympic level. It means a lot to receive this recognition as a Paralympic medallist, and I'm grateful to see continued support for Paralympic athletes in Canada."

- Kalle Eriksson, Milano Cortina 2026 three-time medallist (silver and two bronze), Para alpine skiing

The Paralympic Performance Recognition program is part of PFC's greater IGNITE campaign, the largest-ever initiative to empower Paralympic sport in Canada, aiming to raise $35 million. For more information or to donate in support of greater inclusion and equity for Paralympic athletes and providing more opportunities for people with a disability to experience the power of Para sport, visit Paralympic.ca/foundation/how-you-can-help.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

About the Paralympic Foundation of Canada: ParalympicFoundation.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700