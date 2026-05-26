- Record-breaking Milano Cortina 2026 underscores broader societal impact of Paralympic Games

- Opportunity ahead to build stronger, safer, more inclusive system for all Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Coming off a record-breaking Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, with broadcast and digital numbers hitting higher peaks, the Canadian Paralympic Committee is sharing new national research that illustrates the wider impact engagement with the Games can have on creating a more inclusive nation for all Canadians.

"It is so exciting for Paralympic sport to be reaching more Canadians than ever before, and the growth seen at Milano Cortina 2026 reflects a broader shift in how Canadians engage with and value Paralympic sport – including higher expectations for a more accessible and inclusive country," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "As we build towards our vision of an inclusive world through Paralympic sport, this represents an opportunity for all those who support or invest in Para sport to harness this momentum and make true long-term impacts."

A defining moment for engagement

Milano Cortina 2026 saw record-breaking viewership and engagement, reflecting growing interest in Paralympic sport across Canada. A study conducted at the conclusion of the Games shows that six in 10 Canadians engaged with the Games through broadcast and streaming, social media, or media coverage, and four in 10 now identify as fans. More than half say the Games increased their interest in the Paralympics, while over 70 per cent believe that fandom is continuing to rise.

One in four Canadians tuned into broadcast coverage of the Games, with 10 million watching on CBC/Radio-Canada. Time spent streaming Paralympic content increased by more than 500 per cent compared to Beijing 2022 while CPC's digital and social platforms drove sustained attention with significant growth from Paris 2024 across all metrics, including nearly 50 million impressions, 13 million video views, and over 1.5 million engagements.

Changing how Canada sees disability

The impact of the Games extends well beyond viewership – shifting perceptions, inspiring action, and strengthening public understanding of disability.

Seven in 10 Canadians report that the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games positively influenced their attitudes toward people with disabilities. Those who believe that Paralympic fandom is growing are also more likely to engage in supportive behaviours, such as advocating for accessibility, donating, attending events, or engaging in conversations about disability. This impact is particularly strong among younger audiences, who are more likely to actively engage and take meaningful action. More broadly, nine in 10 Canadians believe the country should be more accessible.

A measurable impact on behaviour is also evident with more than 30 per cent of Canadians, as well as three in 10 Canadians with a disability, reporting the Games increased their motivation to participate in sport or physical activity.

"Para sport has become a relevant and trusted platform for connection, and the data clearly shows that those who engage more deeply with the Paralympic Games demonstrate stronger inclusive behaviours and more positive attitudes," said Michelle Stilwell, Vice-President, Canadian Paralympic Committee and a six-time Paralympic champion. "Canadians are not only watching the Paralympics, they are connecting it to the kind of country they want to live in, highlighting the power of Para sport to impact change."

A system ready for growth and investment

The research also shows that Para sport provides a powerful and positive opportunity for partners to engage meaningfully with audiences across the country. Thirty-five per cent of Canadians reported greater trust in a brand because it sponsors the Canadian Paralympic Team, 35 per cent would consider purchasing from or using the services of a sponsoring brand, and 45 per cent felt more positively toward brands associated with the CPC.

"Para sport is a growing platform with strong public relevance, trusted brand alignment, and increasing audience engagement," said Rachael Pinnock, Director, Commercial Strategy and Impact, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "This represents a real opportunity for CPC partners to have a greater impact on Canadian society alongside measurable return on investment. It is through partnership that we will catalyze real change in Canada and model a more inclusive and accessible country."

The CPC looks forward to working alongside its sport members, partners, and all supporters to ensure more Canadians can experience and access the power of Para sport.

The above data comes from a study conducted in March 2026 in partnership with the International Institute of Sport Business and Leadership at the University of Guelph utilizing a national panel of Canadian consumers through Leger Marketing. It follows a study completed last fall heading into Milano Cortina 2026 and is part of CPC's long-term commitment to measure impact and expand and evolve how the Paralympic Games can drive social progress.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee: Paralympic.ca

SOURCE Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships)

Media Contact: Nicole Watts, Senior Manager, Communications & PR, Canadian Paralympic Committee, [email protected] / 613-462-2700