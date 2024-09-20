Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "K05", effective 16 September, 2024.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. This European listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in Quimbaya Gold by European investors in major financial hubs through its Frankfurt listing.

Alexandre P. Boivin, CEO of Quimbaya, commented: "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, in addition to the Canadian CSE listing and United States OTCQB listing, will heighten the exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector. We anticipate the listing will also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe".

Quimbaya aims to consolidate gold reserves through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in Antioquia, Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on 3 projects in the regions of Segovia (the Tahami project), Puerto Berrio (the Berrio Project), and Abejorral (the Maitamac Project), all located in the Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: any increased liquidity of the Company's stock through the additional listing or increased European investment / exposer. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information: Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO, follow on X @apboivin1987, [email protected], +1-647-576-7135‎; Pietro J.L. Solari, Investor Relations, follow on X @solarip, [email protected]; +1-647-576-7135‎; Quimbaya Gold Inc., follow on X @quimbayagoldinc, follow on Linkedin @quimbayagold