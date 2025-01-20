Quimbaya Gold Appoints Ricardo Sierra as Vice-President of Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ricardo Sierra B.Sc., as Vice-President of Exploration effectively immediately. A native of Colombia, Mr. Sierra currently resides in Manizales which is close to Medellin, a short distance from the Company's main projects.

Ricardo Sierra is a professional Economic Geologist with over 18 years of exploration experience in Colombia-Chile-Cuba-Brazil in orogenic, mesothermal, porphyry type deposits, epithermal systems, skarn and stratabound deposits. Juan Ricardo Sierra started his career with Anglo American as an Exploration geologist in greenfield and brownfield exploration, supervising diamond drilling on their Colombian and Chilean properties. His knowledge in vein systems, critical in understanding mineralization processes, was honed while Exploration Superintendent with Continental Gold (acquired by Zijin Mining Group for CA $1.9 billion in 2020) on their Buritica (Antioquia) Au/Ag deposit. While at Continental Gold, Mr. Sierra also participated in their regional exploration (Choco, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia). After leaving Continental in 2020, Continental Gold worked as Exploration Manager, Collective Mining Inc. (TSX: CNL). Since 2021, Mr. Sierra has been consulting to various companies active in Colombia, Brazil and Cuba including Quimbaya Gold.

Mr. Sierra Largo graduated in 2007 as a Geologist from Universidad de Caldas (Colombia). He is a member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (MAusIMM) and is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, also he is Competent Person (CP) of Comision Colombiana de Recursos y Reservas Mineras (CCRR) and Volunteer member of the Copper innovation HUB.

"Ricardo has already established himself a key member of our technical advisory committee," said Alexandre P. Boivin President and CEO of Quimbaya Gold. "Given his direct exploration experience in Antioquia, Colombia, he is the right person to help lead us in making the next great gold discovery in one of the best gold rich districts on the planet."

Quimbaya also announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Debt Settlement') with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor"), pursuant to which the Company will issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor agreed to accept, an aggregate of 22,058 common shares at a price of $0.34 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $7,500.

All securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya is active in the exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Department, Colombia.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Cautionary Statements

Contact Information: Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO, [email protected]; Jason Frame, Manager of Communications, [email protected]