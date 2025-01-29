Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

A total of 67 channel samples, 60 rock samples and 5 pan concentrates were collected during 2024 in the preliminary field exploration season on the property (table 1, table 2, table 3).

Rock sampling confirms the occurrence of an interpreted trend of gold – silver veins demonstrating the promising potential within the Company's claims. (Figure 1)

The Salomon veins returned up to Au@ 3.31 g/t and Ag@ 133 g/t Ag in channel sampling, Pile rock samples up to Au@ 5.86 g/t, Ag@ >100 g/t, and pan concentrates up to Au@ 45.6 g/t, [email protected] g/t (Figure 1).

Data consolidation was completed during January 2025 including a regional structural interpretation of the Digital Elevation Model and regional magnetometry geophysics, interpretation of the gold veins trend, geochemical data analysis, and database normalization (included laboratory certificates).

A follow-up exploration program has been designed to test the continuation of the gold/silver veins along the trend. This work will include geological mapping, trench design, soils and channel rock sampling programs. (figure 2).

"These results provide a strong foundation to advance the exploration program and define drilling targets along this mineralized gold-silver corridor at Tahami North," commented Mr. Alexandre P. Boivin President & CEO. "It provides us with an additional project area with new discovery potential which will complement our upcoming drilling program on our Tahami South concession located adjacent to Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS) Segovia mining operation.

Tahami North Vein Systems

The structural interpretation of the mineralized veins is based on the 2024 results, which included mapping, rock sampling, pan concentrate sampling and geophysical analysis. Our 2025 exploration program at Tahami North will focus on defining and expanding the Au-Ag mineralized vein system along a 4.4 km potential mineralized trend.

Sample preparation and analysis

Quimbaya Gold used various laboratories to prepare and assay samples collected on the Tahami Project. These include SGS and ALS for preparation and analysis. SGS preparation and Fire Analysis in the SGS laboratory in Medellin Colombia, and SGS multi-element analysis located in Peru; and ALS Global preparation in Medellin and ALS Global analysis located in Peru.

Samples delivered to SGS were prepared in Medellin, samples were received and labelled, dry at 100°C +- 5°C, primary crushing in a jaw crusher to 95% passing 20 mesh, secondary crushing with roll mill and slow revolution, cleaning with compressed air and quartz, with 85% passing 10 mesh, with every 10 sampled control and granulometry, riffle split coarse crushed sample in jones splitter, to extract 250 ti 500 gr; Pulverization of samples is completed in a ring mill, with >95% passing 140 sieve and cleaning with clean sand. Samples were assayed for Fire Assay for Au and aqua regia digestion for Ag in Medellin using FAA515, FAG505 and AAS12C method, and multi-element analysis in Peru using ICP40B, and AAS41B methods.

The sample preparation method at ALS comprises drying the sample at 60°C, crushing the entire sample to a target of 70% passing 2mm, rotary split off 250gr, pulverize split to a target of 85% passing g75um. Samples were assayed by ALS Peru for Fire assay to Au using Au-AA23 Au 30g, and Multi-element four acid ICP-MS using ME-MS61 method code, in line with QA/QC best practices.

Qualified Person - Ricardo Sierra BSc. Geology, MAusIMM (3078246)

The information in this report that relates to technical evaluation results, interpretation of airborne magnetic, and geochemical analysis is based on information reviewed and approved by Ricardo Sierra, VP exploration Quimbaya Gold who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined within the meaning of the National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Sierra has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. Mr. Sierra consents to the inclusion of the technical evaluation results based on the information and in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tahami

The Tahami project is located nearby the municipality of Segovia in the Department of Antioquia in Colombia. It is 217 km northeast of the city of Medellin.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc

Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc

Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: any increased liquidity of the Company's stock through the additional listing or increased European investment / exposer. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Contact Information: Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO [email protected] +1-647-576-7135‎; Jason Frame, Manager of Communications [email protected]