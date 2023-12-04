Questrade Ranked #1 in Providing the Best Mobile Experience Among Canadian Self-Directed Online Brokerages According to Surviscor

Surviscor's Canadian Online Brokerage Mobile Experience Rankings

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - For the fourth consecutive year, Questrade leads the way in mobile-based self-directed brokerage experience among Canadian online brokerage firms according to Surviscor's 2023 Mobile Brokerage Experience Review. Questrade repeated as the top firm with a score of 89% ahead of BMO InvestorLine who finished with a score of 86%. TD Direct Investing rounded out the top three finishing with a score of 80%.

2023 Surviscor Canadian Online Brokerage

Mobile Experience Rankings 1 Questrade 89 % 2 BMO InvestorLine 86 % 3 TD Direct Investing 80 % 4 Scotia iTRADE 73 % 4 CIBC Investor's Edge 73 % 6 RBC Direct Investing 69 % 7 Desjardins Online Brokerage 67 % 7 Qtrade Direct Investing 67 % 9 National Bank Direct Brokerage 66 % 10 Wealthsimple Trade 61 % 11 CI Direct Trading 60 %

Results indicate that 'so=called' platform improvements do not guarantee improved overall investor mobile experiences Post this

The mobile-based platform scorCard review is the most comprehensive analysis in Canada, providing an impartial assessment of the phone-based customer experience at Canadian self-directed online brokerage institutions.

"2023 proved to be the busiest mobile platform enhancement year in quite some time, with wholesale platform changes for some firms and cosmetic-type changes at others" said Glenn LaCoste, President and CEO, Surviscor Group. "The jockeying of positioning from 2022 indicates that not every change resulted in an improved industry ranking. We congratulate Questrade for its ability to stave off the larger firms and maintain its top ranking through new app additions and feature enhancements to its multiple mobile platforms" added Mr. LaCoste.

"As a financial services provider that prides itself on its leading-edge digital investment platforms, this is such outstanding recognition of the work our teams have done to meet the evolving needs of Canadians," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. "We continue to prioritize bringing best-in-class features, research tools, and investment resources to our mobile platforms to empower Canadians to quickly and easily make informed financial decisions and become much more financially successful and secure."

"With the recent addition of our new EdgeMobile app for active traders and vast improvements to our QuestMobile app, we have made a point to ensure our customers have access to unique, customizable, and seamless mobile experiences regardless of their trading preferences." said Scarlett Swain, Director, Investment Products, Questrade. "With features like real-time price quotes, intuitive user interfaces, and new resources like Seeking Alpha content live on our apps, we can't wait to reveal what's next on our product roadmap."'

The review explores a typical phone-based experience across six main categories, 28 sub-categories and 427 criteria points comprising 3,870 experience questions, including both the pre-login and secure login areas to establish a typical phone-based self-directed investor experience at each online brokerage firm. Individual firm reviews can be found at Surviscor | Online Brokers Digital Experience Firm Reviews and the full analysis can be found at Surviscor | Canada's BEST and WORST Desktop-based Online Brokerage Experiences .

For further information, visit Surviscor | Online Brokerage Mobile-based Investor Experience Rankings or contact Surviscor at [email protected].

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. ("Questrade") is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 23 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration, Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

SOURCE Surviscor Inc.

For further information: Surviscor Inc., Mr. LaCoste, President, [email protected], www.surviscor.com