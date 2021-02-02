Questrade provides the best Service Experience amongst Canadian DIY Online Brokerage firms according to Surviscor

Surviscor's Canadian Self-Directed Discount Brokerage Service Level Rankings

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Questrade provides the best customer service experience amongst Canadian Self-Directed Online Discount Brokerage firms as measured by the Surviscor Service Level scorCard review. Qtrade Investor finished second and somewhat newcomer Canaccord Genuity Direct, formerly Jitney Trade, finished a long way back in third. The complete firm rankings and review highlights can be found at Surviscor Canadian DIY Online Brokerage Service Level Rankings.

Top 10 Canadian Self-Directed Discount Brokerage Service Firms Rank Firm Score 1 Questrade 97% 2 Qtrade Investor 91% 3 Canaccord Genuity Direct 67% 4 National Bank Direct Brokerage 51% 5 RBC Direct Investing 42% 6 TD Direct Investing 41% 7 Interactive Brokers 30% 8 Laurentian Bank Discount Brokerage 23% 9 BMO InvestorLine 19% 10 HSBC InvestDirect 17%

"To say that 2020 was a challenging year would be an understatement, but it is very clear that the increased marketing, trading volumes and account openings were, and continue to be, too much to handle for most firms," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Group. "Poor online brokerage service response levels are nothing new and certainly not due to COVID-19 as most firms would like investors to believe. Congratulations to Questrade for providing multiple service interaction choices for investors but actually delivering no excuse, timely service," added Mr. LaCoste.

"We are extremely honored by this ranking, as it underscores our commitment to providing the best investing experience to our customers," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. "As the demand for online investing has grown significantly this year, so have the expectations of Canadians. They want it all ... an outstanding trading platform; access to the full range of Canadian, US and international investments; great tools and research; low fees and great value like free to buy ETFs; and a 'best in class service experience and commitment.' Ultimately our team continues to focus on one objective, helping our clients become much more financially successful and secure."

The review, now in its 16th year, analyzes the service interaction methods, service availability and 163 'mystery shopping' service enquiries per discount online brokerage firm, sent between January 1st, 2020 and December 31st, 2020. The 2020 review expanded slightly from its 15-year history of focusing on the service interactions and expanded to include the extent of contact choices available to an investor and the availability of them, from both the pre-login and login areas of all digital platforms.

For further information on the Surviscor Canadian DIY Brokerage Service Level Experience scorCard review, visit Surviscor | DIY Investing | Brokerage Service Review.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

