Questrade provides the Best Online Brokerage Service Experience in Canada according to Surviscor - Surviscor Canadian Online Brokerage Service Level Experience Rankings

"The good news in 2021 is that there was a much-needed improved focus on how most of these firms manage customer interaction after years of trending in the opposite direction. Despite a few firms waking up and getting back in the game, a few prominent names have fallen from grace or removed customer interaction capabilities," said Glenn LaCoste, President of Surviscor Group. "Congratulations to Questrade, not only for its repeat win, but more importantly for its continued service response excellence and its breadth of service interaction choices for investors," added Mr. LaCoste.

"We are thrilled by this ranking, as it reflects our customer-obsessed culture, values and commitment," said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade, "By putting the best minds, technology and practices in place, we ensure our clients' needs are met in a timely manner; with individual attention, quality and care. Through excellent customer service we are able to deliver on our mission of helping Canadians become much more financially successful and secure."

The review, now in its 17th year, analyzes the service interaction methods, availability and 157 individual interactions with each firm, sent between January 2021, and December 2021. The review highlights can be found at https://www.surviscor.com/blog/reviews/canadas-best-and-worst-online-brokerage-customer-service-experiences.

About Surviscor Inc.

Surviscor is a North American leader in the analysis and ranking of Canadian digital customer experiences provided by service firms. Surviscor's popular digital brokerage and banking reviews are powered by its proprietary scorCard methodology, identifying the BEST and WORST digital customer experiences. All studies and analyses serve as industry benchmarks for consumers and industry participants by identifying digital offerings considered to be leading-edge as compared to the industry standard.

For further information: Surviscor Inc., Mr. LaCoste, President, [email protected], www.surviscor.com

