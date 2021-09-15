MONTRÉAL, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor today unveiled QUB, one of the most ambitious digital projects in its history. Designed and developed in Québec by Quebecor's NumériQ team, QUB is a new platform that brings all of Quebecor's news and entertainment content together in one place.

Available on the web and via a mobile app, QUB is a unique showcase that is differentiated by its vast quantity of multi-source, multi-format content, where users can move easily from one universe to another. Users will have access to millions of items including text, music, video and audio in a single environment, live or on demand. QUB will serve as a content aggregator while providing a superior browsing experience and recommendations to increase discoverability.

"Quebecor has always been able to anticipate market demand," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor. "With the launch of QUB, we are again demonstrating our ability to innovate in order to put Québec content front and centre. In the fiercely competitive media and entertainment industry, Quebecor's greatest strength is its content. It's what sets us apart from the major local and international players. It's also a unique way to connect with audiences. Our content keeps the revenues generated by news and entertainment in Québec and helps keep our industries competitive,"

"Our teams have been working on the QUB platform for more than three years," says Mathieu Turbide, Vice President, Digital Content at Quebecor. "It's been a massive undertaking. We have developed the technology that powers the huge QUB platform ourselves. When the TVA +, QUB musique, QUB radio and, most recently, Vrai platforms were created, the plan was to bring them together under one roof eventually. QUB is the flagship for our digital content, the concrete expression of an overarching 360° strategic vision in which the vast majority of our content is connected via a user-friendly, modern, accessible interface, and where users will find a selection of content that is unmatched in the Québec market. In fact, we believe we are among the first media groups in the world to offer so much content in all digital formats – including news, entertainment, video, radio, podcasts, music and more – in one place. And this is just the beginning!"

Tons of content

QUB is a content stream aggregator with four main sections: news, video, music and radio. Users will find content from more than 50 Quebecor sources and media outlets, including video and radio clips, music playlists, podcast suggestions and a huge selection of articles, consolidated in one location. The vast majority of the content is free, with the exception of the QUB musique music streaming platform and Vrai, Videotron's new subscription service dedicated to exclusive unscripted specialty content. By logging in to their QUB profile, users will be able to access all the content on all their connected devices and enjoy the best in news and entertainment, at home and on the move.

Content personalization and recommendations

One of the advantages of QUB will be the ability to personalize content according to the user's interests. QUB will provide a customized, user-friendly feed that is specific to each user. Other advantages of logging in to a user account will include access to exclusive content.

Content on QUB

Discover all of the unique QUB app's features!

DISCOVER

