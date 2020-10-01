MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebecor is sponsoring the Festival du nouveau cinéma (FNC) for the 13th consecutive year and, as part of the #cultured'ici movement it launched in the spring, it is supporting the festival with a plethora of initiatives to promote Québec cinema and Québec creators. This year, the FNC will run online from October 7 to 31, 2020. Quebecor will also present two awards at the festival, including the prestigious Louve d'or for best feature film in the International Competition.

"More than ever, the Quebecor family's resources and energies will be harnessed to promote Québec talent," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "The best way to support our culture and our cultural workers is to consume local cultural products. The FNC is doing a remarkable job by bringing festival-goers a vast and diverse selection of Québec films while also showcasing independent cinema from around the world."

Les Rendez-vous #Cinémad'ici, presented by Quebecor

Quebecor will present, in association with Éléphant: The memory of Québec cinema, two online Rendez-vous #Cinémad'ici screenings on the FNC website. Two landmark Québec films digitized and restored by Éléphant, Octobre, directed by Pierre Falardeau, and Les Ordres, directed by Michel Brault, will be presented. To enrich the experience for movie buffs, Éléphant has conducted a series of exclusive interviews with some of the people involved in the making of the films, including actors Louise Forestier, Claude Gauthier, Luc Picard and Denis Trudel, producers Bernadette Payeur and Marc Daigle, as well as Jules Falardeau, Pierre Falardeau's son. The interviews will be presented before the films and will also be available on the Éléphant website.

"We are very happy to bring back two iconic films about a major event in our history at the Rendez-vous #Cinémad'ici presented by Quebecor. We are proud that these two works are on the program of a major festival such as the FNC, since it is our desire and Elephant's mission to share the films in our cinematic heritage with as many people as possible," added Mr. Péladeau.

Octobre and Les Ordres will be screened online free of charge on October 10 and 16 respectively. They will be available for 24 hours.

Other FNC-related initiatives

Presenter of the Louve d'or for best feature film in the International Competition, accompanied by a $15,000 purse

Presenter of the Prix de la diffusion Québecor for best Canadian film, accompanied by $30,000 in advertising

Financial assistance for the Festival and a large-scale promotional campaign in all Quebecor media properties

Created an FNC section on the Helix and illico Video on Demand (VOD) platforms featuring a selection of films shown at the festival over the years, including the Québec movies Les Affamés by Robin Aubert , Un 32 août sur terre by Denis Villeneuve , and Chaakapesh by Roger Frappier and Justin Kingsley .

As associate partner, provider of telecom services

