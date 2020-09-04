MONTRÉAL, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In line with its commitment to culture and cultural workers, Quebecor is proud to present the fruits of its contribution to Québec's cultural industries in 2019. The annual culture report also highlights the achievements of all the talented Quebecor partners and associates who help create, disseminate, export and promote Québec culture.

"Québec culture is an integral part of Quebecor's raison d'être," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "It is at the heart of our business just as it is central to our philanthropic activities. Every year, our culture report proudly shares some of our most notable achievements and describes our contribution to Québec's cultural and economic vitality. Since March 2020, Québec – and the world – have been plunged into an exceptional crisis. At this time, our commitment to energizing our culture and supporting our artists and cultural workers will be more critically important than ever. The Quebecor family will remain fully and actively invested in this endeavour."

Highlights of Quebecor's contribution to culture in 2019

Total $500M+ contribution to Québec's cultural industries in 2019, including $240.1M from Videotron and $262.9M from TVA Group.

from Videotron and from TVA Group. A sustained commitment to the production of original French-language content that yielded the creation and broadcast of more than 80 original productions on Club illico, TVA and its specialty channels in 2019.

A driving force in the telecommunications, television, media, books, entertainment and music industries that gives Québec culture, Québec artists and emerging artists pride of place in its offerings.

Close to $19M in support for 160 cultural organizations and events in the fields of film, literature, music and song, history, heritage, performing arts and visual arts across Québec, accounting for nearly half of Quebecor's annual donations and sponsorships.

in support for 160 cultural organizations and events in the fields of film, literature, music and song, history, heritage, performing arts and visual arts across Québec, accounting for nearly half of Quebecor's annual donations and sponsorships. Éléphant: The Memory of Québec Cinema, a major philanthropic project dedicated to restoring, promoting and sharing Québec's cinematic heritage.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com

Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor

SOURCE Quebecor

For further information: Information: Quebecor, 514-380-4572, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.quebecor.com

