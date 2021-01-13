MONTRÉAL, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In line with its commitment to fighting climate change by supporting the electrification of transportation, Quebecor is pleased to join EV100, a global initiative launched by the Climate Group that brings together forward-looking companies for the purpose of accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles by business between now and 2030.

Quebecor already has a good number of electric vehicles in its fleet. In January 2020, it stepped up the transition to electric it began several years ago and pledged to electrify the entire fleet of 1,000 cars and light trucks operated by its subsidiaries, including Videotron and TVA Group. The plan entails purchasing electric cars and converting light trucks from internal combustion to electric engines, using Québec technology. It is expected to eventually reduce Quebecor's greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50%.

"Quebecor is proud to join the EV100 initiative," says Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO. "As a socially responsible company, it is important for us to show leadership by implementing effective action plans to reduce our environmental footprint and supporting the electrification of transportation using hydroelectric power, a natural resource that is one of Québec's most valuable assets. We have a duty to do so, and Quebecor is pleased to make this commitment for its employees, investors, partners and, of course, its millions of customers. We hope many other businesses large and small will make this shift. Its success depends on the active support of all actors in society."

"We are excited to welcome Quebecor as a new member of EV100. By joining this international leadership initiative, Quebecor demonstrates its commitment to electric transport and its community. We hope their example will inspire many more companies to join EV100 in North America and around the world to drive action for a clean and more prosperous future," says Amy Davidsen, Executive Director of North America at the Climate Group.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

About the Climate Group

The Climate Group drives climate action. Fast. Our goal is a world of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with greater prosperity for all. We focus on systems with the highest emissions and where our networks have the greatest opportunity to drive change. We do this by building large and influential networks and holding organizations accountable, turning their commitments into action. We share what we achieve together to show more organizations what they could do. We are an international non-profit organization, founded in 2004, with offices in London, New Delhi and New York. We are proud to be part of the We Mean Business coalition. Follow us on Twitter @ClimateGroup.

