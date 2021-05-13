Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors

News provided by

Quebecor

May 13, 2021, 15:47 ET

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. 

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:

For

Withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Class "A" directors*

André P. Brosseau

71,259,314

99.99

1,330

0.01

Michèle Colpron

71,259,048

99.99

1,596

0.01

Sylvie Lalande

71,259,314

99.99

1,330

0.01

The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney

71,259,342

99.99

1,302

0.01

Robert Paré

71,254,514

99.99

6,130

0.01

Érik Péladeau

71,259,264

99.99

1,380

0.01

Class "B" directors**

Chantal Bélanger

137,428,478

99.68

445,834

0.32

Lise Croteau

128,926,719

93.51

8,947,593

6.49

Normand Provost

136,909,929

99.30

964,383

0.70

*   Elected by the Class "A" shareholders
** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services. 

Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) is headquartered in Québec and employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.  

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com 
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor 

SOURCE Quebecor

For further information: Quebecor, [email protected], 514 380-4572

Related Links

http://www.quebecor.com

Organization Profile

Quebecor

About Quebecor Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of...