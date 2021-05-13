Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.

All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:



For Withheld

Number % Number % Class "A" directors*

André P. Brosseau 71,259,314 99.99 1,330 0.01 Michèle Colpron 71,259,048 99.99 1,596 0.01 Sylvie Lalande 71,259,314 99.99 1,330 0.01 The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney 71,259,342 99.99 1,302 0.01 Robert Paré 71,254,514 99.99 6,130 0.01 Érik Péladeau 71,259,264 99.99 1,380 0.01 Class "B" directors**

Chantal Bélanger 137,428,478 99.68 445,834 0.32 Lise Croteau 128,926,719 93.51 8,947,593 6.49 Normand Provost 136,909,929 99.30 964,383 0.70

* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders

** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) is headquartered in Québec and employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.

