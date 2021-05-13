Quebecor Inc. announces election of directors
May 13, 2021, 15:47 ET
MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In accordance with the TSX Company Manual, Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) is issuing this news release to disclose the voting results for the election of directors held at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today.
All of the proposed nominees were duly elected as directors of the Corporation by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The results of the vote were as follows:
|
For
|
Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Class "A" directors*
|
André P. Brosseau
|
71,259,314
|
99.99
|
1,330
|
0.01
|
Michèle Colpron
|
71,259,048
|
99.99
|
1,596
|
0.01
|
Sylvie Lalande
|
71,259,314
|
99.99
|
1,330
|
0.01
|
The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney
|
71,259,342
|
99.99
|
1,302
|
0.01
|
Robert Paré
|
71,254,514
|
99.99
|
6,130
|
0.01
|
Érik Péladeau
|
71,259,264
|
99.99
|
1,380
|
0.01
|
Class "B" directors**
|
Chantal Bélanger
|
137,428,478
|
99.68
|
445,834
|
0.32
|
Lise Croteau
|
128,926,719
|
93.51
|
8,947,593
|
6.49
|
Normand Provost
|
136,909,929
|
99.30
|
964,383
|
0.70
* Elected by the Class "A" shareholders
** Elected by the Class "B" shareholders
About Quebecor
Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.
Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) is headquartered in Québec and employs more than 10,000 people in Canada.
A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.
www.quebecor.com
twitter.com/Quebecor
SOURCE Quebecor
For further information: Quebecor, [email protected], 514 380-4572
