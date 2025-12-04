MONTRÉAL, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Quebecor Fund Board of Directors today announced the list of Canadian production companies that will receive financial backing in the 51st round of the Fund's Television Production Assistance Program, for which submissions closed on October 1, 2025. In this round, the Fund will disburse a total of more than $2.2 million.

Under the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, $550,000 is being granted to three projects produced by Happy Camper Média inc., Productions du Milieu inc., Attraction Images inc. and Image-in Productions inc. The broadcasters supporting the development of these projects are Télé-Québec, TV5 Québec Canada, Société Radio-Canada and TFO.

Under the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, Quebecor Fund is contributing $1,688,522 to nine fiction series projects and two documentary series projects produced by Trio Orange inc. (international distributor: Trio Orange International inc.), Productions Pixcom inc. (international distributor: Pixcom International inc.), Productions Kingston-Falls inc. (Encore Télévision and Lynx Films inc.), Les Productions ALSO inc., Saturne 5 inc., A Média inc., Attraction Images inc., Slalom Média Prod inc., Encore Télévision inc., Les Productions Avanti-Toast inc., Nikan Productions inc. and TORQ le groupe inc. The selected productions will be broadcast by the following Canadian broadcasters: Bell Media Inc., TVA Group Inc., Société Radio-Canada, TFO, Télé-Québec, APTN and TV5 Québec-Canada.

Since its inception in 1999, Quebecor Fund's Television Production Assistance Program has supported a total of 425 projects involving 105 production companies, 49 Canadian broadcasters and 100 foreign platforms and broadcasters with grants totalling more than $110.9 million across all of its components. Of the funding granted under Quebecor Fund's three components since spring 2017, 19% has gone to documentaries, 20% to programs for children/youth, 13% to variety/performing arts and 48% to drama.

Counting this round of the Support for the Creation of Intellectual Property component, launched in March 2017, Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants totalling more than $15.2 million to support creation projects in all genres that have received a financial commitment from a recognized French-language broadcasting programming undertaking (BPU).

Counting this round of the Support for the Production of Intellectual Property for International Markets component, launched in April 2019 in partnership with the Canada Media Fund (CMF), Quebecor Fund has provided repayable grants of nearly $18.4 million and the CMF $6.5 million, for a total of nearly $24.9 million. The money enables Québec producers to add value to French-language fiction and documentaries, and to penetrate international markets.

Quebecor Fund and the Canada Media Fund also support export initiatives through the Export Assistance Program (EXAP), which funds the development of audiovisual content adapted for non-Québec and international markets as well as marketing efforts. In this 30th round, Quebecor Fund is investing $400,000 and the CMF $200,000 for a total of $600,000 in the business models of two companies: TORQ Le Groupe inc. and Les Productions Passez Go inc. Since the inception of the EXAP in March 2014, more than $13.6 million has been invested in 68 export business models with 38 partner companies. The CMF joined Quebecor Fund in supporting the EXAP in 2017 and has since invested nearly $5.9 million. The two partners have therefore invested a combined total of more than $19.5 million.

Since October 1st, 2025, The Quebecor Fund is proud to announce the establishment of a permanent envelope for producers in Official Language Minority Communities (OLMC) and producers representing Canadians from diverse communities.

PRODUCTION PROJECTS FUNDED UNDER THE TELEVISION PRODUCTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

SUPPORT FOR THE PRODUCTION OF INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY FOR INTERNATIONAL MARKETS COMPONENT:

FICTION SERIES

Bellefleur - season 3

Trio Orange inc.

- International distributor: Trio Orange International inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

In season 3, friendships are tested as never before. Can they survive betrayal? Is the gang really inseparable?

Un an plus tard

Pixcom Productions inc.

- International distributor: Pixcom International inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

Un an plus tard is a bold thriller that pushes the boundaries of suspense; each episode takes place one year after the previous one. William Nélisse, a broken man but a relentless investigator, will do anything to find his daughter Chloé, who was abducted at the age of three.

Bienvenue à Kingston-Falls

Productions Kingston-Falls inc. (Encore Télévision and Lynx Films inc.)

- Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio-Canada

A half-buried corpse is discovered near a field with only its bottom is poking out of the ground, supporting a bicycle. Detective Serpent must decide quickly whether to investigate the crime or wait for reinforcements from the big city.

Mr Big - season 2

Les Productions ALSO inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

The Mr Big team is back with its bag of undercover tricks for season 2, running stings to trap wrongdoers in unexpected places: a Gospel choir, a taxidermist's, a university football team.

Mustang

Saturne 5 inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: Bell Media Inc.

Rami arrives in Nord-Forest to do a report on country singer Marcel D'Amour at an unfortunate time: Marcel's wife Mireille is leaving him and his world is falling apart. The family scrambles to salvage its image as a musical dynasty.

Angles morts

A Média inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio-Canada

Oncologist Marc Lamarre sets up a foundation to buy the life insurance policies of his terminally ill patients, intending to use the proceeds to open an oncology research centre. But things don't go according to plan.

Même pas morte

Attraction Images inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: TVA Group Inc.

Adapted from Geneviève Rioux's novel of the same name, Même pas morte tells the story of Stéphanie's personal and legal journey after she is assaulted and left for dead.

L'Univers d'Amy

Productions Slalom inc. and Encore Télévision inc.

- Canadian broadcasters: TFO / Télé-Québec

Amy, a teen with impaired hearing, has to move into an abandoned ski resort. She discovers that she is actually sharing the lodge with three squatters--eccentric characters straight out of the 1990s. She feels like an alien in a land of extreme sports enthusiasts.

L'Autre fille

Les Productions Avanti-Toast inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: Société Radio-Canada

In a remote Alpine village, a double with a mind of its own emerges from the body of a teenage hockey player. A cross between sci-fi thriller and coming-of-age drama, L'Autre Fille explores adolescence, identity and transformation, interwoven with resistance to a menacing pharmaceutical empire.

DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Gardiens du territoire

Nikan Productions inc.

- Canadian broadcasters: APTN / Société Radio-Canada

Against the backdrop of the global climate crisis, Gardiens du territoire looks at the threats and challenges faced by Indigenous land guardians around the world as they struggle to protect their territory, community and culture. Season 1 shares stories from Canada's Northwest Territories, its Pacific coast, and northern Australia.

Chantiers de France

TORQ le groupe inc.

- Canadian broadcaster: TV5 Québec-Canada

A series about the restoration of heritage buildings that follows the enthusiasts who bring forgotten places back to life. At the intersection of memory and modernity, it highlights a universal challenge: how to preserve a community's heritage and pass its history on to future generations.

Quebecor Fund

Quebecor Fund was established through Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. company, which provides more than $4.9 million annually in broadcasting distribution undertaking (BDU) contributions to Canada's film and television industry.

It is a non-profit private fund that supports the development, production, marketing and export of high-quality content and its exploitation on multiple platforms. To date, Quebecor Fund's programs have disbursed a total of more than $147.1 million.

The Board of Directors is responsible for all decisions pertaining to the Fund, including its priorities, and is entirely and exclusively responsible for its funding decisions. The deadline for submissions for the next round of the Television Production Assistance Program will be Wednesday, April 1, 2026, unless a special notice stating otherwise is posted on the website. All applications for all program must be submitted electronically. Visit fondsquebecor.ca for more information.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances, and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voices, and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada's cable, satellite, and IPTV distributors. Visit the website for more information.

