Quebec's Second VIP Cinemas Opens Tomorrow in Downtown Montreal at Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP

"Movie lovers on the South Shore have enjoyed the VIP Cinemas experience for the past 9 years at Cineplex Odeon Brossard Cinemas and VIP and we are now excited to bring it to residents on the island of Montreal. We recognize the demand and continue to introduce new and refined entertainment choices for movie-lovers across Quebec and all of Canada," said Daniel Séguin, Senior Vice-President, National Operations, Cineplex. "With the new appreciation for the theatre, Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP is the perfect place for guests to escape in a unique and luxurious setting, while enjoying the movie-going experience that we've all been missing for so long."

Exclusive to Cineplex, VIP Cinemas is an adults-only movie-going experience where guests can have their food and beverages delivered right to their luxury recliners. Guests can indulge in traditional concessions, including Cineplex's famous popcorn, or choose from an expanded food and beverage menu that features fresh salads and bowls, savoury burgers and wraps, boneless chicken wings, poutine and more, as well as delicious desserts and a wide selection of handcrafted cocktails, wines and premium craft beers. For even greater convenience, guests can order from the VIP menu on their phone using the Cineplex app. The VIP Cinemas also feature a licensed lounge, where guests can kick back and relax before and after their movie.

As part of VIP opening, Cineplex will be showing highly anticipated new releases including Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard now playing, and F9 opening June 25. Also playing are A Quiet Place Part II and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Tickets and showtimes are available at the theatre, Cineplex Mobile App and at Cineplex.com.

Movie-goers will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen with VenueSafeTM, a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to our guests' safe escape, these protocols include reserved seating, enhanced cleaning, and safety signage throughout the facility. The venue will also open with reduced capacity to ensure proper physical distancing protocols are in place.

Renovations at Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP included five of the theatre's 22 existing auditoriums being converted into the VIP Cinemas experience. Cineplex operates 160 theatres across Canada, including 17 theatres in Quebec. For further information and to learn more about all the health and safety measures being put in place, as well as all the features Cineplex Cinemas Forum and VIP has to offer, head to Cineplex.com.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. As a leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex welcomes millions of guests annually through its circuit of theatres and location-based entertainment ("LBE") venues across the country. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media "CDM") and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group "P1AG"). Additionally, Cineplex operates an LBE business through Canada's newest destinations for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and entertainment complexes specifically designed for teens and families (Playdium). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

