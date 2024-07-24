RSV vaccination recommended for Quebec adults living in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD), intermediate resources (RI-SAPA)

adults living in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLD), intermediate resources (RI-SAPA) RSV vaccination recommended for Quebec residents aged 75 and up living in private seniors' residences and those with chronic illnesses living in the community

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Committee on Immunization of Quebec (Comité sur l'immunisation du Québec - CIQ) has recommended use of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) vaccines, including AREXVY, for the prevention of RSV among older adults at increased risk of severe outcomes from the virus. Specifically, CIQ recommends vaccination for older adults living in residential and long-term care centres (CHSLDs), intermediate resources (RI-SAPA), as well as adults aged 75 and older living in private seniors' residences and those with chronic illnesses living in the community.i

Quebec’s Committee on Immunization (CIQ) recommends use of RSV vaccines, including AREXVY, for older adult populations at risk of severe outcomes (CNW Group/GlaxoSmithKline Inc.)

RSV is a common, contagious virus that affects the lungs and respiratory airways. For most people, the virus causes cold-like symptoms, but for older adults and adults with certain health conditions it can lead to more serious infection and complications such as pneumonia, hospitalization and even death.ii,iii

Marni Freeman, Country Medical Director, GSK Canada said: "As our immune system ages, all of us become more vulnerable to severe consequences of RSV disease. Older adults who are immunocompromised or suffer from underlying medical conditions such as chronic heart or lung disease, are at an even greater risk.iii The CIQ recommendation reflects the important role AREXVY can play in reducing the incidence and overall burden of respiratory syncytial virus among Quebec's older adult population and we look forward to collaborating with public health officials, healthcare professionals and payers to ensure optimal vaccine access in the province."

The CIQ recommendations for RSV vaccination follow those issued by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) published earlier this month.

AREXVY was approved in Canada in August 2023 and is indicated for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in individuals 60 years of age and older.iv Approval of AREXVY was based on a comprehensive Phase III clinical trial program that showed high vaccine efficacy of 82.6% for prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in adults ≥60 years of age, and 94.6% efficacy in older adults with underlying medical conditions.

About RSV in older adults

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages.v For adults 60 and older, data demonstrate an increased risk for severe RSV infection that can lead to hospitalization.vi,vii Older adults are at high risk for severe disease due in part to age-related decline in immunity, and older adults with underlying conditions are at even greater risk for severe disease.viii,ix RSV can exacerbate conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, and congestive heart failure and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. iii

About AREXVY

GSK's RSV older adult vaccine contains a recombinant subunit prefusion RSV F glycoprotein antigen (RSVPreF3) combined with GSK's proprietary AS01 E adjuvant. In Canada, AREXVY is indicated for the prevention of RSV-LRTD in individuals 60 years of age and older and is to be given intramuscularly as a single dose.iv

The GSK proprietary AS01 adjuvant system contains QS-21 STIMULON adjuvant licensed from Antigenics Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Agenus Inc.

The Product Monograph, posted at www.ca.gsk.com, should be consulted for complete administration and safety information.

About GSK

We are a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at www.ca.gsk.com.

