MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - In the coming weeks, Quebec's Centraides will launch their annual fundraising campaign to help thousands of people living in poverty across the province. This collective effort, more crucial now than ever because of the buildup of social issues, calls for solidarity and action from everyone.

Half a million Quebecers live in poverty. Another half a million find themselves in a precarious situation, with just enough resources to maintain themselves above the low-income threshold. Every day, thousands of families, children and seniors struggle to meet their basic needs. Poverty is not only a lack of financial resources: it is also a lack of access to basic services such as education, health, and housing. Quebec's Centraides support community agencies and projects that transform these realities thanks to the generosity of donors.

Why Act Now?

Contributing to the annual campaign enables Quebec's Centraides to fund community agencies that offer vital programs and provide direct and immediate support to the most vulnerable among us. Every donation counts and can make a significant difference in the lives of those helped.

Joining Forces for a More Inclusive and Supportive Community

Donor support is key to building stronger, more resilient communities, which offer a brighter future to those who need it most. Whether it's a one-time donation, a monthly gift, or becoming a volunteer, every gesture counts.

About Quebec's Centraides

In Quebec, Centraides collect and invest funds in their territories to take effective action against poverty and social exclusion. They support some 1,500 community agencies and projects that help and comfort more than a million vulnerable people in every region of Quebec. The Centraides are also members of Centraide Canada, which brings together more than 58 Centraides and United Ways across the country.

