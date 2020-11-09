Third round of Creative Export Canada Program funding will provide support to eight cultural projects in Quebec

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian creativity is valued worldwide, creating demand for our cultural industries. The Government of Canada is committed to helping these industries meet international demand and share their talent and creativity with the world.

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced funding for eight Quebec organizations through the Creative Export Canada program today. The $3,371,000 in funding will help support the audiovisual, interactive digital media, music and publishing industries.

Exports are vitally important to Canada's creative industries. Canadian Heritage's Creative Export Canada program helps Canadian industries reach their international goals and promotes our country's creative works abroad. Helping Canadian arts professionals shine internationally also creates significant economic benefits in Canada as these industries create jobs and grow their businesses. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact on cultural industries, the program gave all eligible applicants the opportunity to modify their proposal after submitting them for the March 11, 2020 deadline.

The Creative Export Canada program offers funding to Canadian organizations for projects featuring Canadian creative content that generate export revenues. Its mission is to increase the visibility of Canadian creative works in the international market and help increase the profitability of exports from Canada's creative industries.

"Cultural industries are showing their value now more than ever as they help brighten our lives during these challenging times. That is why the Government of Canada is proud to support our creative industries. I am proud that the Creative Export Canada program will help these projects find success on the international stage."

— The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quebec Recipients

Media Ranch –Audiovisual

Notetracks – Interactive digital media, audiovisual and music

PAPP International –Publishing

Productions Squeeze – Interactive digital media and audiovisual

Productions 10e Ave – Audiovisual

Sphère Media Productions – Audiovisual

Silent Partners Studio – Interactive digital media, audiovisual and music

Ululab Inc. – Interactive digital media and audiovisual

In 2016, Canada exported $16 billion in creative products, which is 2.5 percent of Canada's total exports.

The arts and culture sector accounts for more than 650,000 direct jobs and countless related jobs. It represents 2.7 percent of Canada's gross domestic product.

Canada's Creative Export Strategy, including the new Creative Export Canada funding program, gives businesses and organizations in the creative sector the tools to successfully export creative content around the world.

The third round of Creative Export Canada funding includes 16 cultural projects across Canada totalling $7,945,400 million. The projects focus on the audiovisual, interactive digital media, music, publishing, visual art and design industries.

The Creative Export Canada has provided $25,784,963 in support for 48 creative industry organizations since 2018.

Canadian Heritage is accepting applications for Creative Export Canada program funding. The application deadline is November 25, 2020 for projects starting from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

