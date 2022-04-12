MONTREAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Université de Montréal and the Centre de Recherche en Santé Publique (CReSP), supported by MAP and Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros through their Even the Odds initiative, is launching a research project to study an innovative health clinic specifically designed to meet the needs of racialized and migrant communities who identify as LGBTQI+.

The first of its kind in Quebec, 'Clinic Mauve' was launched in Montréal in 2020 through an initial grant from the Foundation for Advancing Family Medicine of the College of Family Physicians of Canada. Led by Dr. Vania Jimenez, Dr. Pierre-Paul Tellier and Dr. Edward Lee, in close collaboration with community partner AGIR (a by and for LGBTQI+ migrant community organization), Clinic Mauve operates within a family medicine group at the Health and Social Service Centres of Côte-des-Neiges and Parc-Extension, and the Actuel medical clinic.

Despite Canada's universal health care system, migrant and racialized people who are LGBTQI+ face multiple structural and intersecting barriers to accessing and benefiting from health care. These inequities were highlighted and exacerbated by the sudden arrival of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.

Clinic Mauve delivers integrated medical care and psycho-social services (including social workers, therapists, and peer navigators) that engage in trauma-informed, anti-oppressive, and intersectional approaches tailored to meet the health needs of migrant and racialized populations who are LGBTQI+.

"We know that the Clinic Mauve is a very promising model of integrated care," said Dr. Edward Lee, Associate Professor in the School of Social Work at Université de Montréal, a member of CReSP and the study's lead researcher. "We're launching this study to help us understand the aspects of the clinic that are most effective, and how we can scale up and share successful strategies with other care providers and communities across Canada."

As part of the research project, the Université de Montréal team is collaborating with ongoing 'Trans Indigenous Youth Social Action Research Sharing Circle', a project led by Dr. Annie Pullen Sansfaçon and funded by SSHRC and in partnership with the organization P10, to explore the best ways to tailor the clinic's services to serve Two-Spirit and/or trans Indigenous people, especially youth.

The research is funded by Even the Odds, a partnership between Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros and MAP (Unity Health Toronto) to raise awareness of inequity in Canada and help build vibrant, healthy communities. To date, the initiative has raised more than $1.2 million with the generous support of Staples/Bureau en Gros customers, vendors and corporate donations.

"We're proud to support this exciting innovation to take on structural challenges that migrant and racialized people who are LGBTQI+ face accessing health care in Quebec," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada/Bureau en Gros. "It's a great model with the potential to scale and help 'Even the Odds' across Canada."

