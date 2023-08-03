QUÉBEC, Aug. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - A maximum grant of $1,461,550 has been awarded to the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach, located near the municipality of Schefferville on the Côte-Nord, to continue its contribution to the protection of wildlife. The Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region, Benoit Charette, and the Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit, Ian Lafrenière, made the announcement today.

In concrete terms, the funding scheduled over three years will make it possible to maintain the Wildlife Protection Officer service introduced under the Partnership Agreement on Economic and Community Development between Naskapis and Québec, which aims to strengthen collaboration between the Naskapi Nation and the Government of Québec, particularly with respect to wildlife protection.

Since 2018, two agreements have been signed with the Naskapi Nation to support the recruitment, training, and retention of Wildlife Protection Officers. An amount of $1,326,500 was initially granted for hiring four Naskapi Wildlife Protection Officers from 2018 to 2021 and purchasing equipment needed to carry out their mandate. $400,000 was subsequently granted for the 2021-2022 fiscal year for the retention of three Naskapi Wildlife Protection Officers and an assistant, as well as to cover other expenses associated with carrying out their mandate.

Quotes:

"Indigenous nations such as the Naskapi are natural allies of wildlife and they contribute to the development and vitality of several regions, including the Côte-Nord and the Nord-du-Québec. Our government is proud to renew this partnership with the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach, which plays a key role in protecting wildlife, especially by monitoring hunting, fishing and trapping activities in the territory. This mandate is essential for preserving the abundance of Québec's wildlife heritage!"

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"This announcement is excellent news for the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach, the Côte-Nord and the Nord-du-Québec, but also for all of Québec. We benefit from building on the leadership, knowledge and traditional skills of Indigenous communities concerning wildlife issues and more. This grant represents the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect that underpins this partnership between the Québec government and Naskapis."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and Inuit

"The Naskapi have lived in harmony with nature and wildlife for centuries. The survival of our people depends on it. The Naskapi Nation is very pleased that Naskapi wildlife officers can continue to collaborate with Québec to monitor the territory and the animals that live there. It is also an opportunity to connect with our ancestors and Nuchimiyuschiiy, our traditional territory."

Theresa Chemaganish, Chief of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach

Quick facts:

The funding, which extends over the next three fiscal years, is allocated as follows: $421,300 for 2022-2023, $516,000 for 2023-2024 and $524,000 for 2024-2025.

