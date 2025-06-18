QUÉBEC, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs is announcing the implementation of a new preventive measure to slow the spread of raccoon rabies.

Starting today and until August 17, 2025, it is prohibited to transport certain animals while they are alive within the municipalities surrounding areas where raccoon rabies cases have been confirmed. Nearly one hundred municipalities in the Estrie and Montérégie regions are affected by this measure. The ban, issued by ministerial order, applies to the following species: raccoons, striped skunks, gray foxes, red foxes, as well as coyotes and their hybrids. Under the Act respecting the conservation and development of wildlife, anyone who contravenes the ban on transporting certain animals is committing an offence and is liable to a fine.

Relocating a nuisance animal, an injured animal or one that appears to be orphaned can contribute to spreading rabies to areas that are currently free of the disease. An animal that appears healthy can carry the virus and develop signs of the disease several weeks, or even several months, after becoming infected. Residents must therefore use preventive and deterrent measures when in conflict with these species.

Call for cooperation from the population of the Estrie and Montérégie regions

Due to recent rabies cases detected in Québec, the Ministère is asking residents of the Estrie and Montérégie regions to take an active part in enhanced surveillance. This call for cooperation is directed in particular at residents of communities where rabies cases have been reported or at those living nearby. Residents are therefore asked to report any dead raccoons, skunks or foxes, or any animals of these species that appear disoriented, injured, unusually aggressive or paralyzed, by calling 1–877–346–6763 or by completing the Form to report a raccoon, skunk or fox may have rabies - Ministère des Forêts, de la Faune et des Parcs.

Rabies can be prevented by adopting safe habits

The following guidelines can help reduce the risk of the disease being transmitted to humans:

If you have been bitten or scratched by an animal, or have come into contact with its saliva, clean the wound (even if it appears minor) with soap and water for 10 to 15 minutes, then call Info-Santé 811 promptly to obtain appropriate medical care.

Never approach an unfamiliar animal, even if it appears harmless and healthy. It could bite and transmit rabies.

Never touch a wild animal carcass with your bare hands.

Take steps to avoid attracting wild animals to your property (for example, store outdoor garbage cans out of reach of animals and avoid feeding pets outdoors).

If you are a pet owner, consult a veterinarian to:

Have your dogs or cats vaccinated against rabies and ensure their vaccinations are kept up to date;

Determine whether it is appropriate to vaccinate other animals that go outdoors (e.g., livestock);

Assess the risk of rabies transmission if your pet has been in contact with a wild animal or is showing signs consistent with rabies.

What to do to avoid attracting wild animals to your property

Use sturdy metal or plastic garbage cans with tightly sealed lids kept closed with a latch or elastic band;

Block openings in buildings and attics, as well as access points under sheds and porches;

Avoid leaving food for dogs and cats outdoors;

Avoid setting up feeders for wild birds, or use raccoon-proof feeders;

Properly fence in chicken coops and vegetable gardens.

Quick facts :

Since December 2024 and as of June 12, 2025 , 32 cases of raccoon rabies have been detected in Québec.

and as of , 32 cases of raccoon rabies have been detected in Québec. Rabies is a contagious and fatal disease that can infect all mammals, meaning it can be transmitted from an infected animal to a human. In addition to raccoon rabies, other rabies variants are present in Québec, notably among bats and, in Nord-du-Québec, among foxes.

Since 2006, following detection of the first case of the disease in Québec, the Plan de lutte contre la rage du raton laveur has been in place. The measures taken under this plan are based on recommendations from an expert committee and are endorsed by an interministerial committee made up of representatives from the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation, and the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs.

For many years, Québec has been working in collaboration with neighbouring American states and Canadian provinces to eliminate raccoon rabies in northeastern North America .

Related links :

Source and information:

Media relations

Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

[email protected]

Phone: 418 521-3991

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs