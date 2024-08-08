MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that the Government of Quebec's Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) published an update to its formulary that includes expanded reimbursement for Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2* flash glucose monitoring system to more adults living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

As of July 4, 2024, provincial reimbursement criteria expanded for individuals 18 years of age and older with type 1 or type 2 diabetes who are treated with intensive insulin to include those who also meet one or more of the following criteria: Those who have not been able to achieve their targeted hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) or who are unable to recognize or report symptoms of hypoglycemia.

Previously, coverage was only available for individuals 18 years of age and older who were treated with intensive insulin and had frequent episodes of hypoglycemia, or for residents under the age of 18 who have type 1 diabetes. (Coverage remains the same for these individuals.)

Quebec was one of the first Canadian provinces to reimburse flash glucose monitoring technology in 2019. The FreeStyle Libre 2 is the only sensor-based technology available for those living with type 2 diabetes in Quebec who meet RAMQ's criteria.

"This is great news for the residents of Quebec who are living with diabetes and who previously were not able to access a flash glucose monitoring system," said Dr. Claude Garceau internist at the Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec – Université Laval. "Providing expanded access to the FreeStyle Libre 2 system helps more people manage their diabetes with life-changing technology that eases the burden of everyday care."

Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 system represents a significant advancement in diabetes management. The system continues to be the market leader in Quebec and the world's leading sensor-based glucose monitoring system1. It is the most affordable2 technology and the only system that delivers 14 days of automatic glucose readings sent every minute3 directly to one's smartphone§.

"As advocates for people living with diabetes in Quebec, improving and expanding access to critical tools, like flash glucose monitoring, to help them manage their condition is very important," said Sylvie Lauzon, president and chief executive officer, Diabète Québec. "By empowering people with diabetes with this tool, it can enhance their ability to manage their condition and improve their quality of life."

To learn more about RAMQ's coverage of the FreeStyle Libre 2 system, visit here (refer to page 102).

To learn more about the FreeStyle Libre 2 flash glucose monitoring system, visit www.MyFreeStyle.ca.

DISCLAIMERS

* The FreeStyle Libre 2 flash glucose monitoring system is indicated for measuring interstitial fluid glucose levels in people aged 4 years and older with diabetes mellitus. Always read and follow the label/insert.

§ The FreeStyle Libre 2 app is only compatible with certain mobile devices and operating systems. Please check our website for more information about device compatibility before using the app. Use of the FreeStyle Libre 2 app may require registration with LibreView.

